So another prog talking head heads for podcast-land, kidding himself that he will find an audience.

Podcasting for progs will be just as successful as talk radio for progs: epic failure. Remember “Air America,” the lib talk radio that completely bombed? Yeah - Once more with feeling!

They’ll find that no one gives a rat’s ass.. and be surprised… weird, right?

It’s fascinating. Their broadcast ratings are in the toilet cuz their schlock is dreck, so they get fired, and then think feel they can podcast their dreck and have an audience that they just got fired for not having.

They look at Tucker or Megyn and say, hey, I can make bank, too, completely ignorant of the fact that they just got fired cuz no one is interested in their childish and annoying view of the world.

It’s really not a difficult issue - except for progs.

More than half the world went to a polling booth in 2024, or are busy ramping-up for a vote in 2025, and the results overwhelmingly were and/or seem about to be anti-prog. Trump. AfD. Melei. Reform. NR. Etc.

No one in the real world wants what progs are selling. And progs are too stupid to understand this. They want to continue saying the same old nonsense and expect different results.

Only children and the insane have this expectation.

