It occurs that the purpose of a vaccine is to prevent infection and disease.

If we - the West - are not infected by an authoritarian Deep State demanding of us war (Ukraine), disaster (covid, the jab) and pestilence (unserviceable debt, uncontrolled inflation, accelerating racism…)…

… then I’ve missed something…

The overreaching of the NatSec State via medical mandates, illogical & unproven amelioration (anti-social distancing, intentional destruction of jobs, businesses, education, rights), and massive anti-cultural illegal immigration, was and is a disease.

Diseases, we are told, require vaccines.

Which the State provided by injecting society with Covidiocy.

Looking around at the “before” and “after,” we find that, until ten seconds ago (“before”), people trusted BigMedia, BigAcademia, BigPharma, BigFood, BigAg, BigMed, and a partially-secured border.

Then we got the Plandemic vaccine.

And, “after?”

No thinking person any longer trusts the Pharmafia, FakeNews, plagiaristic BigAcademia, poisoning BigFood or BigAg, or the various BigMed “doctors” recommending, suggesting, requiring an untested mRNA concoction that may kill or maim you or make you infertile. And even Mayor Adams recognizes the dangerous national open sore of a “border” allowing a pathway for infection of the body politic by uncontrolled, unknown, and - shall we say - “above the law” illegal aliens...

And the Establishment disease is metastasizing via the anti-reality, anti-humanity nonsense of “Trans…”

A “bridge too far?” “Jumping the shark?” Whatever it’s called, it’s a sickness that the healthy among us have decided to reject. And the state dutifully provided a vaccine against it: the plandemic.

Our body politic has been vaccinated against the Deep State and is rejecting it. The plandemic injection caused our immune systems to react and build the necessary response to what was sickening us. The immunity developing seems to be quite strong.

In America, Argentina, Italy, El Salvador, parts of Germany (AfD), France (NR), Canada (51st state?), Austria, etc., the global body politic is rejecting the Deep State infection across the board…

Full efficacy and herd immunity will take time. Significant immune responses have developed throughout our political system… Trump, Miley, LePenn, Bukele, Farage, etc.

This plandemic vaccine certainly is more effective than an untested mRNA concoction sold to and sickening, maiming and killing the credulous, while spreading Covid rather than terminating it.

The plandemic vaccination seems to be reversing, hopefully finally killing, the NatSec State infection.

Here’s hoping!

