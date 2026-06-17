The ongoing, accelerating decline of the West has as its foundation feminism and men refusing to understand the game being played, or too cowardly to choose civilization. Predominantly affluent White women – they even have a name: AWFLs - demanding to be men, and White men refusing to be masculine men while not demanding White women even be women.

And women reacting accordingly.

A meme is running around social media of a woman saying women must put up with periods, menopause, etc., and asking what do men have to put up with? What do you think this is about?

The answer, of course, is women bitching about being… women. Which is exactly why women put up with, accept and, by doing so, encourage the tranny nonsense: Trannies are pretending to be women, with none of the complaints rooted in the biology of actual women. Who puts up with this? Women who loathe being women and the same type of weak man who bit into Eve’s apple.

At this point we are past mythology and deep into evolution - natural selection, and females selecting alpha males to ensure their genes are passed-on to the next generation, which is the root of the female competition everyone who has worked with women understands.

These findings indicate that competitiveness in women can be much more intense than has been observed

Evolution is why the hot chicks in high school dated the thugs.

Men responded positively to the demands of feminists to “show their feelings; be vulnerable;” i.e. be like women. Women responded to these newly-effeminate men by opening the borders and jails to (and not incarcerating) violent men - alphas - and are taking the violence and rape and murder their policies cause because, hey - alphas. This is evolutionary.

Women could overturn open borders and decarceration, etc., in a single cycle by not voting or by switching parties. They choose not to. They are choosing to be victims of their own policies. Wise men, seeing that women will not make the choice that created civilization, choices that will protect women, the most valuable members of society as the only ones who can continue the species, would make that choice for them through disenfranchisement.

We are too cowardly to do so, choosing the marshmallow in the table right now...

While muz & Africans are acting with the unearned dominance Whites GAVE them, Whites are not acting with the dominance we have earned.

Natural selection, however, says the world now turns brown - voluntarily. Western Civilization now dies as fast as it did when Whites surrendered in Rhodesia and South Africa.

White men are not going to stop trying to mate with White women and treating White women with respect. It’s what we do. Women, like all adversaries of civilization, see respect and thoughtfulness as weakness - have you ever seen a woman graciously accept what she’s been given by a man, without further demands on him?

White women are not going to stop seeking alphas - it’s evolutionary; it’s what they do, “armed and engined for the same.”

Democrats, for whom women overwhelmingly vote, demand we take into consideration the “wisdom” of preliterate cultures. Preliterate cultures have, since the beginning, used mythology to explain their world. Let us take their advice and explore mythology. What is the purpose of mythology?

Mythology constitutes a complex body of sacred narratives used for millennia to make sense of the world and humanity’s place within it. These stories, featuring deities, heroes, and supernatural events, are functional frameworks for understanding existence, society, and the human condition. Unlike historical records, mythology operates on a symbolic level, offering profound truths about the nature of reality and the purpose of human life.

Metaphor alert.

In the mythology of classical Greece and Rome, how did chaos enter the world? Pandora’s box.

For those in Portland, Grok’s summary of the myth of Pandora’s box:

The Myth in Brief: In Greek mythology, Pandora was the first human woman, created by the gods (primarily Hephaestus and Athena, on Zeus’s orders) as a punishment for humanity after Prometheus stole fire from heaven.

· She was given many gifts by the gods (hence her name: pan = all, dora = gifts), including beauty, charm, and curiosity. · Zeus gave her a sealed container (a large earthenware jar called a pithos, later mistranslated as “box”) containing all the evils, plagues, sorrows, and misfortunes of the world. · She was explicitly warned not to open it. · Driven by curiosity (or sometimes portrayed as being tricked or influenced), Pandora lifted the lid, releasing all the evils into the world. · She quickly closed it again, trapping Hope (Elpis) inside.

This act is the mythological explanation for why evil and suffering exist in the world — similar in theme (but not identical) to the Biblical story of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Eve and Pandora were female figures in mythology for a reason…

To be blunt and to the point:

Why did Adam bite at the apple Eve offered? Eve’s box.

The Trojan war was fought over? Helen’s box.

Why did Romeo drink the poison? Juliet’s box.

Kipling may have said it best: