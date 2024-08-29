It really is difficult to credit the intelligence of the average Democrat voter. Charitably, one can refer to them as “ignorant;” but what is the difference between intentional ignorance (more information is available to more people today than at any time in history) and plain old everyday stupidity?

There is none.

The idea that thugs who rob, rape, loot, kidnap and murder in their home countries, on being granted (illegal) “sanctuary” here, suddenly will be applying to bag groceries or mow lawns or sell computers is fantasy. They’ll keep doing what they’ve always done, just with a higher profit margin and lower risks.

The realization that America is a high trust society with easy pickings for no-trust thugs, regardless of how much taxpayer cash is (illegally) siphoned from the economy for their debit cards, comes naturally to predators looking for prey.

Aurora is - or was - an upper-middle class suburb of deep-blue Denver. I spent some time there in the early 1980s as a manager in a Fortune-5 company.

Today, after years of voting for what they want, Aurora voters are getting it “good and hard.”

Will they learn and stop voting blue? LOL. Of course not. All these future Nobel winners need a place to stay, money to keep them afloat, and something to do every day.

Empathy now! Empathy tomorrow! Empathy forever! Seems to be the battle cry of today’s Democrat party, not unlike the Democrats of 1963.

Because it’s obvious to Venezuelan valedictorians that the locals being robbed, raped and murdered is supported by their votes, both the assaults and the voting to be assaulted will continue.

America really needs an intelligence test as part of the voter registration process.

