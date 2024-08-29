In This Dimension

Aug 30

Wonder how many Californicators it took to turn Colorado blue? It wasn’t that way in the early 1970s when we lived in Golden. We escaped to Oregon. Fifteen years later the Californicators screwed Oregon, the nation’s original Sanctuary State. Today it’s a Big Blue Mess, as are its large cities. Ditto for Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia. Your question asking why people keep voting against their better interests? I think it’s ignorance, stupidity and the inability to think critically after 12-16 years of leftist scholastic indoctrination. They have become mindless sheep, expecting government will think and care for them, but they are in store for a terrifying surprise.

Aug 30

Very well stated. Ignorance and the inability to think period is their downfall but they will take us with them if we allow it. Fight.

