Example, Historic: Kellogg-Briand. I mean, seriously?

Example, Current: Hamas’ demand that Israel agree to a “permanent cease fire.”

Hamas/Iran: “Sign here and as soon as we get some new bulldozers we’ll knock over your fence again and kill and rape your children.”

Israel: Riiiiiiight.

No such thing as “permanent” exists between nations. That’s why Lord Palmerston yakked about no permanent friends or enemies.

How about this as a way forward for the Middle East:

Israel: “Here’s our offer: Attack us again and we’ll nuke you off the planet. Sign here. Press hard, you’re making three copies.”

Sound crazy? That’s what MAD was with the USSR. Not only did it work, in the form of no big or small wars with the USSR, but the USSR evaporated.

Seriousness was the priority in the Cold War; that’s why it’s over.

Seriousness must prevail in the Middle East / South Asia region, or they’ll all be killing each other for ANOTHER thousand years. (And if they want to do that, they don’t need our help.)

Nukes are serious in a way nothing else can be. They also cost a helluva lot less than a trillion (fake) dollars a year for unseriousness.

As I’ve noted before, conventional weapons are weapons of combat; nuclear weapons are weapons of war, i.e. political weapons; war is a political event of which combat is only a part.

If one is going all-in on “Si vis pacem, para bellum,” then preparing for conventional warfare, i.e. combat-without-war, is a waste of current resources and future lives; it is the most immoral choice we can make, throughly wasting millions of lives and trillions of dollars.

Conventional combat has exactly no point other than to enrich the armaments industry and their lackeys in Congress. It is totally unserious, as we’ve demonstrated in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and who knows where, next?

In just those four examples, we’ve killed 2M Koreans, 2M Vietnamese, 1M S Asians, over 100K Americans, spent trillions of dollars, created decades of inflation, and achieved next-to-nothing.

Pop Quiz: Have the Japanese attacked anyone since Nagasaki?

Were lives wasted in the atomic bombings of Imperial Japan? Nope. Lives were saved. Millions of lives.

Would lives have been saved by nuking Pyongyang and Hanoi? See above. Do you care about lives? Then you want to use nukes.

Ike was right. Diplomacy only takes the right person saying - credibly - the right thing. Massive Retaliation.

Was he bluffing? A book, Ike’s Bluff, Posits just that question. We’ll never know - but no new wars were waged on our allies during his two terms in office. Adversaries were unwilling to call the last American General Officer to win his war – and who knew its costs.

Peace breaks out when the costs of war are too high. We’ve been proving across the globe since 1945, that the costs of combat-without-war are never too high.

Not for us. Not for our adversaries. Not for the world.

If we want peace. If we want the absurd and stupid, endless costs in blood and treasure to stop, the costs of not-peace must be raised.

Or the only thing we’re serious about is using kids around the world as profit margins for the merchants of death.

