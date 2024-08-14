In This Dimension

John Vezmar
Aug 14

The Afghanistan withdrawal disaster emphasized Biden’s weak, dithering leadership that invited Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the Hamas invasion of Israel. This death and mayhem started the moment Joe Biden killed the XL Pipeline and America’s energy independence. The ever incompetent Biden administration’s wrongheaded energy policies sent oil prices skyrocketing — to the benefit of both Russia and Iran. To underscore his incompetence, Biden compounded his failures by lifting sanctions on Tehran, thus financing Hamas’ October 7 invasion of Israel. Now threats of a direct invasion of Israel by Iran. Tehran’s Mullahs understand that if it must, Israel will defend itself and its existence with nuclear weapons. Tehran should think twice before surrendering to its own belligerence.

