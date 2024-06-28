Two primary strategies have been used by the elites in their attempt to fully subjugate that pesky global Middle Class: the WHO/CDC’s Gain of Function-plus-vaccine exercise, and the climate hoax. Judging by some recent, purposely anxiety-inducing reports on a new virus, it's worth wondering whether they've settled on a new plan of attack.

Regardless of how many times the elites tell us that we must fix the climate, we aren’t acting as quickly as insisted in buying a battery car, trashing our gas stove, killing cows, eating bugs, turning off air conditioners and moving from leafy suburbia to a tiny apartment over a train station. The recent elections in Europe show that, in fact, we just aren’t going to do these things.

Which leaves our overlords with a problem. Their need to control us and our refusal to be controlled has them stymied and in need of a new strategy to get us in on their plot before we become even more uppity. As with Covid, we won’t do as we’re told unless we are convinced of their righteousness by being scared to death.

Beginning in the Spring of 2020, many millions of Americans were frightened into believing that a virus that made its way out of a level-4 bio-warfare lab could be stopped by a cloth mask; that a novel "vaccine" created in a matter of months when vaccines “often take years, and sometimes even decades, to develop, test, and approve for public use” could stop “Covid-19” whose most adverse effects were on the elderly and comorbid when they were crammed by the elites into small spaces, as demonstrated by the celebrated-but-deadly course taken by then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, or when plugged-in to a ventilator.

We now know that distancing, masks, etc., had no scientific backing, and that vaccine efficacy and injury questions will be with us for the foreseeable future. But for the elites, the strategy worked. To our shame, we chose safety over liberty; we helped the elites control us.

On the climate side, the long-term climate strategy requires getting us in on our own destruction, as was done with Covid. So far, we have refused. So why not use the successful Covid strategy of scaring us to death over the flu to force us to their bidding on climate? This is an obvious “next step” in gaining control over us quickly enough that a repeat of the 2024 elections across Europe, and particularly in America this November, cannot happen.

Which probably is the goal of the new “bird flu” strategy. We accept today that the presence of some diseases results in the “pre-emptive” culling of entire herds. Migrating the Covid strategy to climate would scare us to death to get us to help them destroy our protein sources and control what and how much we eat, where and when. All that is needed is to convince us the cows are killing us, and, as we did with Covid, we help them control us. They have been demanding to kill all the cows for a couple of years now, right?

How would they do this? Simple: Get a positive test for some new “pandemic” disease on a cow and cull every cow it's come in contact with. How many “diseased” cows might we find? That depends on where and how hard we look. We have 90,000,000 cattle in American herds, and as Dr. Deborah Birx recently commented, “We should be testing every cow, weekly,” using the admittedly-flawed PCR test to do so.

Will it be difficult to convince people still getting boosted and masking that we now must kill all the livestock – beef, pork, fowl – for our safety, while removing animal protein from our diets for the good of the climate gods? Probably not. But will normal people go along with it? That remains to be seen, but, “If it saves one life!”

It is an election year. They know their flu strategy worked in 2020, so why not use it for the climate in 2024?

