YouTube here in AZ is constantly running an ad with some brown woman telling us that DJT is going to use the Alien & Sedition Act to deport illegals. The ad uses comments & images from when FDR(D) locked-up Japanese in WW2.
The adult response to this comes in two parts:
These people are here illegally and “no one is above the law.”
I don’t care what law is used to throw out people here in violation of America’s laws. If DJT can use a current law, he’s just adding efficiency to the project
Unless democrats decided illegal aliens are “above the law,” they need to shut up and support the law.
Upholding the law?
That bastard!