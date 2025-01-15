YouTube here in AZ is constantly running an ad with some brown woman telling us that DJT is going to use the Alien & Sedition Act to deport illegals. The ad uses comments & images from when FDR(D) locked-up Japanese in WW2.

The adult response to this comes in two parts:

These people are here illegally and “no one is above the law.” I don’t care what law is used to throw out people here in violation of America’s laws. If DJT can use a current law, he’s just adding efficiency to the project

Unless democrats decided illegal aliens are “above the law,” they need to shut up and support the law.

