If you’re not aware of what’s going on in Canada, you should be.

With the election of Carney, Canada seems to have decided to become a nascent PRC. It seems that his offshore banking in the Caymans didn’t matter to Canadian voters, nor did his stock options and loans from Red China.

Commie Carney

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is under scrutiny for financial dealings during his tenure at Brookfield Asset Management, where a $5-billion investment fund was registered in the Cayman Islands. This revelation adds to concerns about other Brookfield funds being incorporated in offshore tax havens. Records also show Carney held $6.8 million in Brookfield stock options and facilitated a $250-million loan from the Bank of China.

Now that Canadian voters have installed Carney, his inner WEF communist is surfacing for all to see. One could note his WEF creds were right out in the open and his voters refused to acknowledge them. Or one could admit that the idiocy of “multiculturalism” is spreading wherever being “nice” is more important that ensuring your family - and country - are safe, educated and prosperous.

Regardless, he’s about to confiscate trillions in private property, it seems:

Multiculturalism

The end-game of multiculturalism is on full public display in Canada, as well. For the simple reason that cultures are not and never will be “equal,” “multiculturalism” has always been an anti-West grift bent on the destruction of our - uniquely - civil, high-trust, innovative, productive and safe society.

It never has, nor ever can, be anything else.

And now? Part & parcel of the catastrophe of multiculturalism and the invasion of illegals prompted, supported, encouraged by our useless elites is our replacement, as though anyone with working brain cells cannot see what happened when whites were replaced in S Africa - and everything fell apart.

Secession and Canada’s future

Blue is “conservative” in this political map of a rapidly-devolving Canada:

From a friend who lives in BC:

Been touring Canada for the last month. Really sad. The downtown of every city and town in Canada (outside of native reserves) was once a Normal Rockwell postcard - a Hallmark card set. Brick buildings, tidy shops, broom-swept sidewalks. Families walking around. Every community held together by the local hockey team, churches, fraternal lodges, the local Tim Horton's donut shop (very popular gathering place for decades), volunteer stuff, etc. They are now disgusting, filthy, disease-ridden toilets, full of meth'd out lunatics, Africans, and Middle Easterners. Every downtown area has been like that so far. It's horrible. And no one in any position of authority will do anything. Will Canada ever come back? Possibly in some new way - like a breakaway segment in Western Canada. There is serious talk about that now, after the election. Alberta's moving toward a referendum on secession, and almost all of British Columbia (everything outside Vancouver and Victoria) also voted Conservative. As did large portions of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The maritime provinces also voted in a lot of Conservatives. So if Alberta actually does start taking steps toward secession, I assume those other blue areas (Conservatives are blue in Canada) will want to move, too. Not saying it's likely, but it is possible. Most of the people I've heard comment on the election during this tour wanted to burn down the parliament buildings in Ottawa.

Due to the empathy voter, and their weaponization of the sadz for “oh, that poor…” illegal alien, illiterate gangbanger, incarcerated thug, and criminal imbeciles from low-trust-high-corruption cultures, Western security, education, prosperity, moral acceptance… have been decreasing as quickly as the assaults and rapes of our most vulnerable people, women and children, have been increasing.

Western fertility is approaching non-recovery in much of the West, as well, with Canada’s TFR at 1.58, placing them 189th out of 227 listed countries.

Which is an existential problem joining the weaponization of empathy directly downstream from the Pandora’s Box of female suffrage.

Too bad. Canada once was a strong country of tough men. They got the job done.

Now? it’s just another shithole country.

Share