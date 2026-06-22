In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5h

The US has been targeted by powers antagonistic to our beliefs from the beginning. Remember, the Brits didn't just lose the First Civil War (the Revolution), they continued to harass our ships, treated with the tribes against us. So now it's the Left and the Communist/Socialist/Islamist factions that are working against our best interest.

We're a nation of laws, and so you can be Left/Communist/Socialist/Islamist if you wish. What you cannot do is anything that violates our laws, our Constitution, or our freedoms. So that and you should be in trouble.

I will not say that every violation earns the death penalty (legal or vigilante), however I will say that any action that results in injury or death to a citizen is worthy of rapid transition to room temperature. Mess with a kid - dead. Mess with a woman - dead. These are crimes, pure and simple.

We also suffer the actions of those who, in the name of a "religion" do things that are not legal in our country. I don't want anyone crying equivalency between genital mutilation, honor killings, or like crimes and the use of peyote in some indigenous religious rites. They're not the same.

When you go on school or college campuses and find Christian books and signs not allowed but the crescent and star of Islam and Islam study groups abound, the First Amendment is actively being violated and the organization that allows that prejudicial treatment must be punished.

It is no longer appropriate to go "Old Testament" on criminals, however the punishment should suit the crime. Example? The Furry loving gay dude that allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk did it in public. He should be tried in public, and if he actually gets the death penalty (and he should if guilty) he should be executed in public.

Bottom line we should protect and aggressively enforce our laws, punish criminals every time they err regardless of who they are, and kick every illegal alien, temporary resident, or naturalized citizen, who breaks the law out of the country and never let them come back.

End of Rant.

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