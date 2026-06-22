Offense or defeat
This piece is correct. As so many articles today, it correctly diagnosis the problem. The author provides excellent historical detail, actions and consequences.
As so many today, however, it provides no real solution.
The issue is not a lack of recognition. America is in a war for its soul against both a communist left and a theocratic tyranny that have been infiltrated by that left into every institution. Millions of us understand this.
The issue is not an inability to do anything to stop these. Our founders gave us both the tools and the attitudes to stop tyranny. Anyone thinking today’s left and Islam, both, are not strong tyrannies gathering even more strength - institutional and street strength - daily, is just not thinking, is refusing to pay attention, or is on the side of tyranny.
The issue is the fantasy that America can win this war with defense, alone.
No one ever won a war through defense.
Winning requires offense.
Victory will not come in courtrooms with judges “defending” us by judging on ideology and empathy instead of law
Victory will not come via an executive branch “defending” America by talking rather than enforcing, arresting and executing. These attacks on America are mortal. Our response must be lethal.
Victory will not come through an education system on offense against America, a system in large part, responsible for the transplantation, rooting, and growing of the ideologies now bearing fruit attacking America, Western Civilization, our communities, and our families.
As long as we continue to refuse to use the tools and men available to go on offense against our domestic enemies, we will continue to lose ... until we have lost.
Lost America. Lost our liberty. Lost our freedom.
Lost our childrens’ free future.
Is that really what we want, what we are going to do?
We must go on offense.
The enemy must be named. Its travelers must be named, singled out and stopped, whether by deportation, imprisonment, or the only solution to enemies that has proved effective over the long term through the millennia of human achievement: death.
For it is the death of everything Americans hold dear on which these enemies are intent.
Governments across the West are killing, or have killed, free speech and thought. From the EU’s DSA to the UK’s imprisonment in violation of their own constitution, the UN Charter, and the Magna Carta, to the American left and the attempted and ongoing coup against us. What do you think the refusal to ensure fair elections is, but a coup to overthrow the American electorate and our government of, by and for the People?
Labeling any statement or thought disliked the tyrannical left as “misinformation,” the left gets those too uneducated or too unserious to believe that deviation from the government’s propaganda not only is wrong, but dangerous... and must be terminated.
Across the West, the People are waking to this totalitarianism. We can see it in elections across Europe and South America. The people across the West are rising against this totalitarianism brought down on our heads by governments acting against our will.
Without America leading the way in this new and lethal war against freedom, however, these victories will be ephemeral.
We must do more. We must not only type and speak. We must act.
Offense or defeat.
These are our only choices.
The US has been targeted by powers antagonistic to our beliefs from the beginning. Remember, the Brits didn't just lose the First Civil War (the Revolution), they continued to harass our ships, treated with the tribes against us. So now it's the Left and the Communist/Socialist/Islamist factions that are working against our best interest.
We're a nation of laws, and so you can be Left/Communist/Socialist/Islamist if you wish. What you cannot do is anything that violates our laws, our Constitution, or our freedoms. So that and you should be in trouble.
I will not say that every violation earns the death penalty (legal or vigilante), however I will say that any action that results in injury or death to a citizen is worthy of rapid transition to room temperature. Mess with a kid - dead. Mess with a woman - dead. These are crimes, pure and simple.
We also suffer the actions of those who, in the name of a "religion" do things that are not legal in our country. I don't want anyone crying equivalency between genital mutilation, honor killings, or like crimes and the use of peyote in some indigenous religious rites. They're not the same.
When you go on school or college campuses and find Christian books and signs not allowed but the crescent and star of Islam and Islam study groups abound, the First Amendment is actively being violated and the organization that allows that prejudicial treatment must be punished.
It is no longer appropriate to go "Old Testament" on criminals, however the punishment should suit the crime. Example? The Furry loving gay dude that allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk did it in public. He should be tried in public, and if he actually gets the death penalty (and he should if guilty) he should be executed in public.
Bottom line we should protect and aggressively enforce our laws, punish criminals every time they err regardless of who they are, and kick every illegal alien, temporary resident, or naturalized citizen, who breaks the law out of the country and never let them come back.
End of Rant.