This piece is correct. As so many articles today, it correctly diagnosis the problem. The author provides excellent historical detail, actions and consequences.

As so many today, however, it provides no real solution.

The issue is not a lack of recognition. America is in a war for its soul against both a communist left and a theocratic tyranny that have been infiltrated by that left into every institution. Millions of us understand this.

The issue is not an inability to do anything to stop these. Our founders gave us both the tools and the attitudes to stop tyranny. Anyone thinking today’s left and Islam, both, are not strong tyrannies gathering even more strength - institutional and street strength - daily, is just not thinking, is refusing to pay attention, or is on the side of tyranny.

The issue is the fantasy that America can win this war with defense, alone.

No one ever won a war through defense.

Winning requires offense.

Victory will not come in courtrooms with judges “defending” us by judging on ideology and empathy instead of law

Victory will not come via an executive branch “defending” America by talking rather than enforcing, arresting and executing. These attacks on America are mortal. Our response must be lethal.

Victory will not come through an education system on offense against America, a system in large part, responsible for the transplantation, rooting, and growing of the ideologies now bearing fruit attacking America, Western Civilization, our communities, and our families.

As long as we continue to refuse to use the tools and men available to go on offense against our domestic enemies, we will continue to lose ... until we have lost.

Lost America. Lost our liberty. Lost our freedom.

Lost our childrens’ free future.

Is that really what we want, what we are going to do?

We must go on offense.

The enemy must be named. Its travelers must be named, singled out and stopped, whether by deportation, imprisonment, or the only solution to enemies that has proved effective over the long term through the millennia of human achievement: death.

For it is the death of everything Americans hold dear on which these enemies are intent.

Governments across the West are killing, or have killed, free speech and thought. From the EU’s DSA to the UK’s imprisonment in violation of their own constitution, the UN Charter, and the Magna Carta, to the American left and the attempted and ongoing coup against us. What do you think the refusal to ensure fair elections is, but a coup to overthrow the American electorate and our government of, by and for the People?

Labeling any statement or thought disliked the tyrannical left as “misinformation,” the left gets those too uneducated or too unserious to believe that deviation from the government’s propaganda not only is wrong, but dangerous... and must be terminated.

Across the West, the People are waking to this totalitarianism. We can see it in elections across Europe and South America. The people across the West are rising against this totalitarianism brought down on our heads by governments acting against our will.

Without America leading the way in this new and lethal war against freedom, however, these victories will be ephemeral.

We must do more. We must not only type and speak. We must act.

Offense or defeat.

These are our only choices.

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