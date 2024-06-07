The second-biggest problem with this nonsense is that there is no end to it. We are redefining science, biology, our species, and language here with no reason, logic or rationale. Kinda like “Let’s NOT follow the science.”

Who could possibly make any of this up? What will they make up next?

“[We need to] "... normalize the reality that men can have these body parts..."

One can only ask, “Seriously?”

If there's nothing special about women, why do we need to go out of our way to hire them? If we can't define women, how will we know if we've hired one? Or paid her less? Or put her on the Board? What’s a “her,” anyway?

Can you discriminate against something you can't define? If so ... HOW?

In a span of a microsecond of the time we’ve been on earth, it’s been decided that women are to be nothing but objects – “front holes,” “chest-feeders,” etc. It is not possible to objectify a woman any more derisively or fully than to refer to her – our – homo sapiens’ - reproductive systems as her “front hole.”

The policies these truly insane people have put in place have removed girls and women from sports, obviating Title 9, removed any and all privacy standards for bathrooms, locker rooms and all of what we once – a minute ago – called “women’s spaces.”

Which leads us to the biggest problem: This is happening because of the vote of those being disappeared by our culture, society, civilization and language: Women.

Sixty percent of women vote D; 77 percent of single women vote D. These - D - policies destroying them as women all derive from the votes of…. Women.

Let’s ensure we’re all on the same page here: NOTHING is more important to any society than its women.

Yet we are allowing women to destroy our society, culture, civilization through their votes. Voting with empathy rather than force has given us policies based on “Oh, that poor…” illegal alien, decarcerated rapist, non-incarcerated thug, gang-banger who didn’t have a father, insane man who thinks he’s a woman…. As well as appallingly filthy and unsafe streets, astonishingly crappy teachers “doing her best,” etc.

All of our current social pathologies are rooted in empathy. The empathy vote is directly downstream from suffrage. Who are the most-vulnerable to these policies of empathy-first? Women.

Government is force – not empathy. There is a reason no successful matriarchy ever has existed. Women cannot guarantee their rights – only men can do that, through force. The only person who is going to stop a man from raping a woman or murdering a child is a stronger man with the force of society behind him. But if that society cannot - refuses to - define a woman… what is a “rape,” then, after all? And - who is it who wants to deprive a woman of a gun to protect herself from a bigger-stronger assailant intent on doing her harm? Judging by their votes, women want to so deprive themselves.

Women are doing their level best to ensure their rights are forfeit to the ideology they support. As a species, we cannot allow this.

Add current-wave “feminism” to suffrage and you have the below-replacement fertility America is experiencing now for the first time in our history. The fantasy we won’t be replaced by a more-fecund, more forceful civilization if we keep this up, and that all rights we (once) bestowed on women will not then vanish, is just that: Fantasy.

If any additional argument is necessary to ensure the safety of our most important members – our women and children – than this, I don’t know what it might be. And the only way to prevent women from destroying themselves is to disenfranchise them. They’ve been proving this for years.

Western Civilization, human rights, modernity – all – rose without suffrage. We’ve tried it for a century now - and it’s killing us, most particularly, it’s destroying our women.

To continue to allow women to vote for their – and our – destruction is insane. If we want our civilization, accomplishments and rights to survive, we must disenfranchise women; they’ve given us no choice.

