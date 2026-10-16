Why do we continue to see nonsense like this, and why is it from those accusing the adults of being in a Trump “cult?”

If America ever has had a political cult, it’s been Obama, though FDR is a close second; at least he had some positive accomplishments.

Obama accomplished nothing positive, set-back race relations at least 50 years, ran the most corrupt administration in recent history, funded ISIS & the muslim brotherhood, spent our tax dollars repairing mosques in other countries and funding terrorism via Iran. He’s the most dangerous enemy western civilization has ever faced, was elected only bc he’s half-black and likely murdered his chef.

Yet people - historical morons - still worship this guy, who probably is an illegal alien - no record seems to exist of his immigrating to the US after declaring a foreign national for school in Indonesia … and that assumes he even was born here, which is a question that’s never been answered with certainty.

Quit worshiping this bastard (yes; his mom wasn’t married when he was born, ergo: bastard).

He’s an enemy. He told us that. He’s always acted like that. He needs to be treated as the enemy he is, not as some kind of second coming.

He should be in prison or a gallows. Not on a pedestal of ignorance.

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