Democrat voters have decided to starve the financial, rental, and grocery sectors of NYC. The reaction of the DNC that recently purged itself of the Hogg idiot will be fun to watch … from a distance.

Interestingly, this may bring the internal DNC civil war to a conclusion. It may show the few adults remaining in the party - (actually “A criminal organization masquerading as a political party” - Michael Walsh) - the BIG money guys, parents - that the hard left lurch is a problem not going away, that they must deal with. Now.

I cannot see them letting NYC go commie… No more rental housing built? No maintenance of rental properties? Think the garbage, crime, and rat problems are bad now?

The disaster brought by rent control was a subject in Econ 101A, when I was a freshman in 1972; that people STILL don’t get it - well, thank a unionized teacher…

Grocery stores run by the DMV and buying & selling at wholesale prices? Holodomor v2.0.

I’d anticipate that grocery chains will drop prices to sell in NJ, CT, PA, etc., rather than take a loss in NYC. And the average working family with the corner store? They’ll just be screwed; maybe they’ll finally grasp that the DNC loathes working people; commies always have, so this is nothing new, just new to the ignorant.

I’d also guess that, to this point, big $ Democrats have viewed the kiddie lefty lurch as something not to worry about; they’ll vote D but aren’t a large or stupid enough gaggle to alter the direction of the party Big$ D wants. (This cohort was able to deny Bernie the nomination in 2016.) So they haven’t really worried about them. Hogg came & went easily so they figured the kiddies could be dealt with…

Turns out, the kiddies are krazy. And they aren’t going away.

If they don’t do something about this idiot, if Democrat voters are really on-board with trying communism again..? if they actually think it’ll work … this time …? Expect the probability of the DNC actually nominating Crockett or Azero,C? (A0C) in 2028 to go way up… Way. Up.

Just as all the hard-left nonsense from mid-2015 only wound up strengthening Trump, this idiocy may well cause adult Ds, centrist indies and ever-larger portions of the TDS GOP to realize they need to vote R or stay home in the hope that doing so will reduce the D vote so they can say they didn’t vote R, while not contributing to the communization of NYC.

If the feeling amongst NYC property owners is that this commie will win the General, they’ll be selling and moving out now, at a loss… before property prices really crash, driving out a huge portion of the NYC tax base, property taxes for homes & apartments, and uncollected office, retail, dining, sundries, hotel, convention, and tourist taxes, as well. Who will pay for city services: garbage collection, policing, water & electricity delivery, sewer maintenance, traffic light repairs…..?

But if this guy wins the General?

Expect NYC to become the London of the New World…. Filthy, dangerous, poor and Islamist.

Maybe Trump can eject NYC from the Union? Trade it to Denmark for Greenland? Build a Big Beautiful Wall around it?

The idea that this isn’t a disaster in the making is pure fantasy.

