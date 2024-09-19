The following has been evident and accelerating for the past several years: the left now is pulling out all the stops. This year is it.

The commie kiddies from the Summer of '68 are passing from the scene without having overthrown America. This is their last chance. They will achieve their goal “by any means necessary.”

Nothing tried by the GAE to stop Trump has yet worked

None of the lawfare by the bipartisan political establishment - AKA Deep State - has succeeded. A Kennedy(!), and a former Vice-Chair of the DNC (Tulsi) have rejected the Covid-Climate Party ... our very own CCP … and gone over to the other side.

Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Jeffries have mounted a successful coup on the sitting president, ensuring world leaders are aware that Joe's a vegetable but that whoever is running the Executive Branch is unwilling to replace him, and the coupsters, led by our greatest enemy – Obama, threatened to 25th Joe if he refused to drop out, which would, in the eyes of major donors and the Obama cabal, mean a loss in November. Tucker & Sen Lee provide the Cliff's Notes of Hersh’s reporting.

The official, who has decades of experience in fundraising, told me that Obama emerged as the strongman throughout the negotiations. “He had an agenda and he wanted to seek [sic] it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected.”

The Globalist’s replacement of white men – the only cohort in history to invent the concept of “citizen” and “self-government,” as well as the only cohort ever to overthrow tyrants to achieve self-rule, a cohort the globalists cannot abide, is not going well.

With Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands looking to join-up in telling the EUrinal to piss-off regarding its immigration policies, which seems – with the War on Ukraine – to be a leading indicator of the coming collapse of the EU (and probably NATO), with Right-side parties winning elections all over Europe, and with the majority of Americans sick and tired of Third World ignorant savages invading our country and killing our people and eating our pets, the people of the West are fed up with the elites destroying us – and the elites are reacting only by telling us what we see is “fake,” as they accelerate our destruction.

The only possible reversal of this attack on Western Civ by its own elites, per Orban - one of the only national leaders putting first his own own nation and citizens? Getting Trump back into the Oval Office.

They've been unsuccessful in two tries on Trump

The first shooter was able to bicycle across open fields just outside the “security” perimeter - but well inside the range of any rifle - carrying a rifle and a ladder, the USSS refused all support info and comms links with local LEOs, skipped the pre-rally coordination meeting with them, ignored multiple notifications by rally attendees, let Trump walk out on stage when they had acknowledged the presence of a suspicious character, and deleted all recordings of their radio traffic at the scene. The USSS counter-sniper, though he had the shooter in his sights for several seconds before the shot on Trump, Oswalded the shooter after he had shot… and the FBI cremated the shooter’s body and cleansed the crime scene before any investigation could be held or completed.

Failed, but ever-ready, the NatSec State tried again…

Here is a bit of info on the second assassin:

Director Berger first confirmed the fact that last year, Customs and Border Patrol had found Routh suspicious when he re-entered the country, and referred Routh's file to Homeland Security as a suspect. But then, as always, the trail went cold. In the clip, Representative Gaetz reads from the CBP memo on Routh: "They (CBP) say in their memo, 'the suspect is a US citizen who traveled to Kiev, Ukraine, for three months to help recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova, and Taiwan, to fight in the Ukrainian war against Russia. Subject stated he does not get paid for his recruiting efforts, and all his work for the Ukrainian government is strictly volunteer work. Subject stated that he obtains money from his wife to help fund his trips to Ukraine." What's that? His wife! We hadn't heard of this person before. She's been completely scrubbed from corporate media. How is it that corporate media has failed not only to interview this person but even to mention her? Pasting lots of pieces together, Routh apparently has recently remarried, to a woman named Kathleen Shaffer. In addition to the CBP report, Shaffer's name pops up in a few key places. She evidently helped edit Routh's book, and she ran a small GoFundMe for his Ukrainian adventures. Social media citizen journalists connected Shaffer to the LinkedIn page to a same-named person who fit her profile and lives in Hawaii. If it's her, Kathleen works for a giant, international, publicly traded company you never heard of called Maximus. According to its LinkedIn profile, Maximus Corporation —just wait, you can't make this stuff up— is headquartered at 1600 Tysons Blvd, McLean, Virginia. Just six miles to the Northwest of Maximus HQ lies Langley, Virginia, where the United States Central Intelligence Agency is located.

Will they try again? Is water wet?

Drones are changing the way wars are fought; is not politics an extension of war?

With all of the current publicity regarding the GAE war on Ukraine and the success of easy, cheap, effective, drone strikes against which little defense is possible, “drone strike on Trump” on your 2024 bingo card may be a likely bet. Even though explosives were found at the Butler rally in the shooter’s car, and at a Trump rally this week in NY (denied, naturally, by the same Deep State trying to prevent his return to office and which continues to be unresponsive to Congress about the fake “bombs” on J6…), explosives are not required for a drone assassination – an 80mph drone to the forehead would do the job. Pull one of the groomed kids from the NatSec database, train him up on drones, fill his/her (equity!) socials with pro-Cheney, anti-Trump “republican” screed, and presto!

And let’s not pretend the entire Democrat party is not encouraging assassins, including a sitting congresswoman violating her oath of office and the law with a “gaffe”(accidentally telling the truth) in doing so, with zero investigation by the NatSec state.

The China Walz

The sitting veep and unelected (and previously utterly failed candidate) Democrat nominee had Stalinesque Governor Tim Walz selected for her as her running mate. Walz is described here by one of the kids he took to Red China in one of his 30 trips:

While walking around Tiananmen Square, where the CCP had slaughtered between 1,000 and 10,000 (depending upon which source you believe) barely six years earlier, they had an escort that seemed to be acquainted with Walz. At one point, Jack made what he admits was an ill-advised joke. He knew enough Mandarin Chinese to ask the person who was selling postcards of Tiananmen Square: "I want a postcard with the tanks." He was referring to the weeks-long student-led protests that ended in a massacre when the tanks rolled in: April 15, 1989 to June 4, 1989.^^ The escort, which was a female police officer, took Walz aside and told him what Jack had said. Walz was furious when he returned to the group! He told Jack and the others something like "don't you dare say anything like that again - I will lose my special visa."

And, naturally, our economy is being crashed, our food supply is being destroyed, the dollar will be replaced with what only can be called programmable government scrip, and speech, assembly, religious liberty, freedom of movement, freedom from search, speedy trials, are being curtailed, our energy supplies are being destroyed, and our gun rights are under attack.

Pop Quiz: what rationale exists for this sudden, no-holds-barred attack by government on our gun rights other than that they plan a step that will cause us to take 2A kinetic?

Assuming you’re not aware, the “97%” agreement by scientists on “Climate Change,” “Global Warming/Cooling,” whatever-it-is-this-week, is a hoax, squared; a hoax-on-a-hoax. Forbes reviewed the questionnaires sent out querying scientists that “resulted” in the “97%.” It’s really 1.6%.

A good question is asked here: Are Immigration and Climate Change “Above the Law?” Sure seems like it, doesn’t it?

World War Three

The GAE still is escalating its proxy war on Russia. Russia is responding by letting the West know it's about to re-open its nuclear testing facility:

"The [nuclear weapons] test site is ready for resumption of full-scale testing activities," Admiral Sinitsyn told Russia's official newspaper. "It is ready in its entirety. Laboratory and testing facilities are ready. The personnel are ready. If the order comes, we can start testing at any moment."

The logical GAE response to Russia restarting testing as an obvious threat would be a first strike on Russia. Certainly the GAE cannot abide the loss of face that would occur should they not defeat Russia; our weapons, tactics, tanks and doctrine have shown their obsolescence against a peer competitor. How can the Military Industrial Complex and the congresspersons it owns continue its sales abroad if its weapons suck?

Yes - the GAE will set-alight the world to ensure the spread of its LGBTQ anti-human ideology and prevent Trump from stopping their globalist conquest of liberty and law, of humanity, of civilization, itself.

Election integrity

Will they cheat in the upcoming election? One of the swing states, Arizona, run by a D governor who just happened to be the Secretary of State running her own very questionable 2020 election… has in error illegally registered over 100,000 illegal aliens to vote – and is rejecting all legal calls to clean the voter rolls of these illegal voters.

So.

All the marbles. Those stocking food, water, ammunition and precious metals will be best-able to survive the accelerating onslaught against We the People.

Ready or not…

Share