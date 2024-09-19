In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Sep 20

Facing the truth about the current state of American politics is frightening — especially when Hillary Clinton exits her cesspool for a TV appearance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture