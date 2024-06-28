Chevron just got overruled. SCOTUS to executive branch: GFY, Congress makes laws, not you.

Fisher just won, SCOTUS to DoJ J6 prosecutors: GFY

The Covid origin lies are falling apart. Everyone now knows Fauci’s pals created this bug using our tax dollars, killed millions & lied about it.

The vax lies are falling apart - more Medical Journals publishing studies of death by vax, seemingly every day.

DementiaJoe just derailed his train. Bigly

The media blob recognized their phantom prez evaporated like morning mist on international TV last night.

DNC/MSM pulling their hair out now that they’ve been exposed for insisting DementiaJoe “is sharp as he’s ever been.”

Zelensky is preparing to be thrown under the bus: ‘don’t want this war to go on for a couple more years…’ preparing to accept terms.

Palestinian clans fighting Hamas inside Gaza… what will the KollegeKiddies do now?

Boeing capsule stuck in space

