In the “stopped clock” genre, more detail on the holding of the Ninth Circus that the clotshot is not a vaccine until facts can be presented that it is(1) … and since the pharmafia already testified in Europe that they never tested their kill shot as a vaccine (eg to stop infection or transmission), it seems evident, to me at least, that no supporting facts exist…

So what? Some will ask… we can’t sue the bastards!

Ahhh… but…

(Jacobson was the precedent stating vaccines can be mandated..)

The 9th Circuit panel noted that Jacobson is about protecting communities — that is, about limiting the spread of disease through the use of vaccines, medical products that prevent infection and transmission. And the appellate court judges concluded that the LAUSD hasn’t proved that the Covid-19 “vaccines” do that: “LAUSD implies that it is for preventing transmission of COVID-19 but does not adduce judicially noticeable facts that prove this.” They’ve sent the case back to the trial court for fact-finding on that question. The lawsuit lives. In other words, the 9th Circuit has questioned, in a published opinion, whether the mRNA “vaccines” for Covid-19 are actually vaccines, and has said explicitly that the claim that the injections are vaccines — that they stop transmission and infection — has to be proved in order for a mandate to be constitutionally permissible. If you don’t read all of the opinions, at least take a moment for the short concurring opinion from Judge Daniel Collins. On page 25, he cites case law that describes “the common-law rule that forced medication was a battery, and the long legal tradition protecting the decision to refuse unwanted medical treatment.” Forced medication is battery, “an unlawful application of force directly or indirectly upon another person or their personal belongings, causing bodily injury or offensive contact.” A mandate for a “vaccine” that doesn’t stop transmission and infection is an unlawful application of force. It’s an act of violence.

Cool… so the manufacturers of these non-vaccines can’t be sued… but maybe they can be hanged for battery on tens of millions, or at least imprisoned for decades…

I’ll take that alternative.

