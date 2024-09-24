It’s a real question.

Cats & dogs, mostly neutered in the US, and, regardless, not farmed for food in the first world, are a non-renewable food resource for the Harris/Biden animals eating them.

After these illegal invaders (that it is the duty of Harris & Biden to remove) have eaten everyone's cats, are they gonna start chowing down on the local children?

Inquiring minds want to know.

What other proteins sources can these savages easily grab and put on the grill?

A) We know Haitians practice cannibalism. This link is from msn.com, not your basic right wing media player… B) We know they’ll need something to eat once they’ve consumed Fido & Fifi. C) We know the various “authorities,” municipal, state and federal, insist that the owners of Fido & Fifi are wrong to believe that their disappearing pets … are disappearing; ABCCBSNBCCNN say so, so how could it be otherwise?

So, seriously… what are the Harris / Biden savages going to eat next?

Asking this question has nothing to do with the race of the savages; it has only to do with the undisputed fact that they are savages. And that it’s illegal for them to be here.

Are Kamala Harris and “Joe Biden” above the law?

