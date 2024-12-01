As the political, academic, and media industries committed suicide with Covidiocy, so, too, the pharma & medical industries….

(To extend the trend, BigFood and BigAg and Bill Gates are intent on murdering the farming industry, which is fighting back globally, demanding NOT to be Epsteined. But that’s a different column.)

Covidiocy has awakened a sleeping dragon, and it is scorching the earth that the Western establishment is demanding to make sterile…

None of this is good for humanity. The hope is that the widespread populist reaction to the increasing authoritarianism of the Western no-longer-democracies busily outlawing competing political parties, will result in wholesale changes in our lives, to the betterment of all.

(Before you go all “but populism!” on me, understand that “populism” is just how our deranged and worse-than-useless elites spell “democracy;” how one can say with a straight face that rule by the populace is antithetical to rule by the people (“demos”) is beyond me… it’s just a semantic game…)

Back to vaccines.

BigPharma presents us with a problem similar to the media problem: it’s been so long that the industry has not been challenged that any challenge is seen as resisting the gods…

For too long - since the late ‘50s and the Salk polio vax - it has been “common knowledge” that vax save lives. For my mom, b. 1930, it’s an article of faith as she remembers a pre-vax world and kids in her peer group with polio. Her generation of parents looks at vaccines as the first generation in history not to have to worry about their children dying of preventable communicable diseases. Convincing them otherwise is a tough row to hoe. (Yes, I’m aware of the strain of thought that the polio vax caused polio and/or polio was non-organic environmental, etc…)

Discussing vaccines with her during the Covid hysteria, she remarked that they are “miracles.” Old dogs, new tricks. (Neither my wife, two of three kids (oldest was in the Navy …) nor I took the jab; we all had Covid - a minor cold we got through in a week or so. (At the time, I was working (IT contractor) for one of the largest VA healthcare companies - we never had a vax mandate…)

If you find the following unacceptable, join the club… It was “expected” that this manmade injectable (not an attenuated virus as have been all other vaccines until ten minutes ago) would cause polio in some kids… and they did it anyway?!? This is what we’re up against…

Known as novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), it was rolled out 2 years ago this month, and public health experts have been closely monitoring whether its use could also spark outbreaks on rare occasions. “It’s disappointing but not entirely unexpected,” says Aidan O’Leary, who heads GPEI.

…. My generation - Boomers - all got vaxxed for smallpox, polio, tetanus. But we didn’t get shot 40+ times before reaching 18… we didn’t get a dozen drugs (not tested for contraindications when combined) injected into us in a single shot… and we weren’t given “vaccines” for mucosal ailments (think RSV, Covid, flu) that even St. Tony of Fauci produced a paper showing still are useless in preventing…

Yet people still line up for an annual flu shot and are queuing for RSV, and several independent analyses of the COVID vax have shown enormous and otherwise inexplicable deaths of millions… but it’s now on the vaccine schedule for children who have an infinitesimal probability of serious disease or death from COVID. (Thank a unionized teacher for this lack of critical thinking skill… )

As I’ve noted before, when I was a kid (b. 1954), if a kid at our elementary school (Pasadena, CA, not somewhere in rural flyover country) had chicken pox or measles (especially girls), if a boy had mumps, it was a sleepover party of all our buds to get everyone infected at an early age. I guess one could call this pre-scientific vaccination … and it worked without injecting aluminum & other crap into our bodies and/or making us autistic… we can thank The Science for that…

The problem is, because getting vaccinated has become an article of faith, altering the vax path will be difficult both because of the Pharmafia AND “vaccolytes.”

But now that we have a champion in RFK Jr simply demanding vaccines be tested… as are all other drugs … any parent with two (functioning) brain cells to rub together ought to be all-in on RCT for EVERY vax, and complete transparency on the results.

For the same reason we all have accepted vaccines for our kids - to prevent disease and death - we ought to be all-in on testing them. Why take the chance on destroying the lives of our children if testing these drugs - as we test all other drugs - might save their lives & futures for untold generations to come?

How does testing not make sense? If testing does not make sense, why do we test all other, non-vaccine, drugs?

This is especially true after the mRNA “vaccine” and the newly-recognized (by the vast majority of the population) fact that the Amish provide an excellent control group: no vaccines - no autism.

The vaccine-autism link is not just anecdotal tinfoil hat conspiracy reports .. it’s the NIH, too:

The reason for the rapid rise of autism in the United States that began in the 1990s is a mystery. Although individuals probably have a genetic predisposition to develop autism, researchers suspect that one or more environmental triggers are also needed. One of those triggers might be the battery of vaccinations that young children receive. Using regression analysis and controlling for family income and ethnicity, the relationship between the proportion of children who received the recommended vaccines by age 2 years and the prevalence of autism (AUT) or speech or language impairment (SLI) in each U.S. state from 2001 and 2007 was determined. A positive and statistically significant relationship was found: The higher the proportion of children receiving recommended vaccinations, the higher was the prevalence of AUT or SLI. A 1% increase in vaccination was associated with an additional 680 children having AUT or SLI. Neither parental behavior nor access to care affected the results, since vaccination proportions were not significantly related (statistically) to any other disability or to the number of pediatricians in a U.S. state. The results suggest that although mercury has been removed from many vaccines, other culprits may link vaccines to autism. Further study into the relationship between vaccines and autism is warranted.

What could possibly be more important than your child’s brain?

With even NIH admissions of autism from vaccines, with a large but anecdotal control group demonstrating zero brain mal-development, with an opportunity to test these injections - which seems never to have been done… why would we not?

When I was a kid, drug advertisements on TV were illegal. Now they are a primary income source for network and cable television. If they were the magic pharma says they are, advertising to sell product would not be necessary or sought-after. Pharma would not need to own Congress to run a legitimate business. And media ads would not spend more seconds of ad time telling you this crap might kill you than is spent telling you of all the magic their drug can do if it does not.

We test every other drug we inject into ourselves … so we refuse to test vaccines because… what? Because our kids - our future - are less valuable than ourselves in our short-lived present?

That’s insanity.

