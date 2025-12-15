In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
2d

It's really simple, unless you are simple. Then it's not.

First of all, Islam is not a religion, it's a form of government. Their law, Sharia, is defined there. Yes, there are religious verses there, but the overwhelming impact is from those verses that define Sharia.

Those Muslims who adhere to their "religion" are told to kill the infidel if he (we) don't convert or pay a tax. The Qur'an does not say kill Jews, it says kill the infidel!

The slaughter at Bondi may or may not have been antisemitic. I believe it was, however first and foremost it was an attack by Muslims on non-Muslims, be they Jews, Christians, Taoists, Hindu, or agnostic. Their "religion" only recognizes their religion.

So yes, they must be turned back - sent home to the desert that spawned them, and they must be kept thereby whatever means.

Think of Heinlein's Coventry - the perfect place for Muslims.

Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1d

The Jewish celebration could have been any celebration. There was a large group of people who were easy prey and worthless Australian cops unprepared to protect them. It didn't need to be Jews. It just needed to be a lot of people. Any infidel will do.

