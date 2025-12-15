It was anti-Liberty, anti-Freedom, anti-Civilization…

It’s getting tiresome to say, but words matter.

“Male” and “female” have specific meanings. It really doesn’t matter that Democrats reject these meanings – the meanings remain relevant. The media is today yakking about Decarlos Brown “allegedly” stabbing Iryna Zarutska to death; there’s no “alleged” about it – it’s on video.

And the attacks by muslims against civilized people are not “antisemitic.” Referring to them as such only reduces the audience that ought to be concerned – and violently resisting – the encroachment of islam on the civilized world. Calling these attacks “antisemitic” reduces the resistance to the violence that islam – always – has used to advance its medieval barbarism.

Was 9/11 “Antisemitic?” No. The Madrid train bombing? No. The London tube bombing? No.

These attacks, contrary to corporate media, are not executed by “radicalized” muslims, an excuse by the ignorant to tell the rest of us: “not all muslims are like this,” which is pure nonsense. As Atlantic – not a rightwing publication – observed years ago, ISIS – the most brutal of islam’s many sects of brutality – are a “learned interpretations of islam:”

The reality is that the Islamic State is Islamic. Very Islamic. Yes, it has attracted psychopaths and adventure seekers, drawn largely from the disaffected populations of the Middle East and Europe. But the religion preached by its most ardent followers derives from coherent and even learned interpretations of Islam.

These attacks are simply muslims following their “holy” commandments to kill everyone else. Let’s not reduce the horror to one tiny cohort of civilization. What are we telling ourselves: ‘First they came for …, but I was not…?’

Nonsense. They’re coming for everyone.

And they must be stopped, just as they were at the Gates of Vienna, as they were when expelled from Spain.

The civilized world – exists – because it stopped and reversed islam’s expansion. That hasn’t, isn’t, and won’t change.

It is time to stop and reverse it again.

Islam is more barbaric than the NAZIs, more ruthless than Imperial Japan. It must endure the same punishment: Annihilation. It has no place in the modern world. Its adherents have killed more human beings that anything in history other than smallpox.

Let’s not be so existentially ignorant as to give it the honor of being called – and treated as – a “religion.” No one in the civilized world would recognize as a “religion” a cohort demanding to murder everyone on the planet who didn’t believe their ideology, “… learned interpretations of islam.”

Ban this death cult of barbarism. Outlaw it. Raze its buildings. Burn its books. Deport its adherents. C R U S H it.

Or it will defeat the civilized world. If history shows one thing to you, it is this: The most intolerant – ALWAYS – win.

If we are not MORE intolerant of islam than it is of civilization, it WILL win.

And then no one will have any freedom, any liberty, any rights, any prosperity, any progress, any music, any art… any ... anything.

Only death.

Civilization or islam. It’s a binary choice

