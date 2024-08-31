Microsoft’s Bill Gates, The Most Dangerous Man in the World, and soft drink companies… seem to be doing… something. What are the odds MS & Coke have not included nano in their recent billion-dollar deal? Do you trust Gates?

What possible reason even COULD exist for blood-brain barrier-crossing nanotechnology in soft drinks?

Foodborne nanoparticles (NPs) have drawn great attention due to human health concerns. This study reports the detection of the presence of fluorescent NPs, about 5 nm, in two of the most popular beverages, Coca-Cola (Coke) and Pepsi-Cola (Pepsi). The NPs contain H, C and O, three elements with a tunable emission and with a quantum yield of 3.3 and 4.3% for Coke and Pepsi, respectively. … The biodistribution study in major organs indicated that the NPs were easily accumulated in the digestive tract, and they were able to cross the blood-brain barrier and dispersed in the brain.

Is drink-borne nano a technology in which the chemists at soft drink companies specialize? I don’t think so…

What are they doing to their customers, without telling them … and why?

It’s not as though developing food-borne nano is inexpensive; there must be an ROI…

… what would that ROI be?

And wouldn’t it be stupid, at this point, to continue dismissing the “conspiracy theory” of nano in the vax that Gates pushed all over the world?

Perhaps we oughta quit consuming products from CocaColaTM and PepsiCoTM, as we’ve quit trusting PfizerTM, ModernaTM & the jab… Given the costs of nano R&D, and the costs of integrating it into drink, it would seem only logical it would be included in all of their products to spread that cost … and to reap whatever “benefits” are expected by Gates & BigFood from contaminating our food and drink.

Seriously … whatever the purpose here, if it were good we’d have been told about it.

I’m neither a chemist nor a biologist, but I can’t imagine a benign purpose for having us ingest, ignorantly and without consent, and without public announcement of the purpose, human testing, and effects, of particles unknown to us that accumulate in our organs and cross into our brains..

Can you?

Share