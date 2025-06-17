In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
2h

What a farce! The bleating sheep cry havoc and the rest of the flock run for cover with no other proof of danger except the warning. When someone comes along and asks them why the earth didn't end in 12 years (Al Gore is a moron) or why the polar ice caps are larger than ever, or why their whole movement's name was changed from "Global Cooling" to "Global Warming" and finally to "Climate Change" when the other two were not provable. The climate does change, it's just not a problem. Climate has been changing since God created earth ex nihilo. It hasn't killed us yet, and probably is less dangerous than the efforts to keep cows from farting. It would be funny if it wasn't an attempt to change life on earth. The elites want population to shrink until there's only two classes left - the elites and those that serve them.

Well, I plan to be here, and I'm neither.

