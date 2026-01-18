Perhaps the most intriguing (and long-lasting?) consequence of the various NATO vassal states sending their troops to Iceland is the recognition by the American taxpayer who has been footing the bill for NATO for over a half-century to help these countries repel an attack from the (no-longer-extant) USSR, that these militaries are an utterly worthless joke. Which says - what - about the countries, themselves...?

Several observations stand out today in any discussion of NATO, the purpose of which Lord Ismay once noted was “to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.”

NATO reached obsolescence in 1992. The USSR is out - permanently, the Germans are down - perhaps permanently, and it’s silly for America still to be in, for at least these three reasons:

Because money is fungible and protecting the state the #1 priority of - EVERY - government, the American taxpayer has been funding the European welfare programs by allowing them to spend their own tax dollars on welfare rather than security. This may have made sense during the Cold War, but those days are long-gone. Not a single NATO country has a Total Fertility Rate anywhere close to replacement. If these people don’t believe in their future enough to populate it... whom are we defending, and why? The only remaining reason for the existence of NATO is as a captive customer of the American arms industry. For this – Defense stock prices and congressional insider trading on those companies – American taxpayers spent, in 2025, $750-800M in direct contributions, and who knows how much in indirect spending (weapons quantities and military formations specifically for NATO territory, military & civilian contractor salaries in NATO countries, POL, transportation, food, housing & clothing allowances…)?

QUESTION, GROK: How much did America spend on NATO in 2025?

GROK:

According to NATO’s official defense expenditure data for 2025, the United States spent $980 billion on defense (in current prices), which represented 3.22% of its GDP. This figure aligns with the alliance’s reporting on member countries’ defense budgets under NATO guidelines. Note that this refers to the U.S. national defense spending as tracked by NATO, not

direct contributions to the organization’s common budgets (which are much

smaller, around $750-800 million for the U.S. in 2025 based on its share of

NATO’s €4.6 billion common funds).

Seems like an opportunity for a budget cut.

Perhaps this recognition by taxpayers is Trump’s real goal with regard to Greenland: to get out of NATO as we seem, correctly and finally, to be getting out of the UN?

If enough Americans recognize the utter lack of seriousness of NATO countries about even having a future, let alone a “free” future, when the only existing authoritarian challenge to that free future is their own EU, and the only future inhabitants and workers are illiterate muslim rapists, calling it a day with NATO is the only reasonable and logical decision.

Bonus: If we don’t have NATO “allies” to help us travel 12,000 miles away from the North Atlantic to fight some dumb war for 20 years, maybe next time we won’t do so…

The vassal governments are demonstrating in word and deed and population that they lack the maturity required for agency. Their representatives in the UN complain constantly about the actions of the nation that has been paying their way for 75 years.

Now they’re sending small-town-police-sized “military forces” to demonstrate the “toughness” developed via 75 years in swaddling clothes.

Time to go. Greenland may be a catalyst to recognize that objective.

