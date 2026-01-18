In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
1d

Don't have to ask me twice! I say go, now! The problem with NATO is, as you said, they don't live up to their name. Their real name should be "The US pays to protect the North Atlantic" but that won't form a good acronym.

Seriously, with the exception of Poland, Italy, and Hungary, NATO doesn't have the attitude, sense, or desire to be anything other than vassal states. When you look at NATO, and by intimate connection, the EU, you're looking at the new caliphate.

I for one, do not wish to support any Muslim nation's invasion of any other state. I'd say Christian state, but NATO and the EU are not too big on Christ either.

As to the troops being sent to Greenland, what's their mission? Certainly it can't be to protect the island from the US. If that's their mission, we already have more than enough military hardware and personnel on the island to send them home, mobile or in body bags.

I'm tired of being the adult in the room when the rest of the world act like adolescents (except for the testosterone fueled desire to plant wild oats), looking for us to fix it when they screw up. When they're willing to carry their own load we can talk to them again. Till then, adios.

