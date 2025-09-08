First… An innocent woman got knifed and killed, stabbed multiple times in the neck for absolutely no reason by a member of the diversity cohort. She came from Ukraine, doubtless to get away from the senseless killing of the neocon war on Ukraine, only to be brutally murdered in what she thought was a sanctuary from death: America.

She died, bleeding out on the floor of a train knowing that she’d been murdered and any future for which she had planned and worked and hoped was gone… for no reason.

All of us who are aware of it (her gruesome murder wasn’t carried by any major legacy news media, print or broadcast), know that, as with Anthony Carmelo, the killer will forever be a net-negative on society, while the one killed more than likely would have become, or already was, a positive member of that society. Letting these savages run around freely killing for less reason than a rabid dog attacks is becoming a defining feature of the increasingly-feminized West – or what once was the West, until feminized “compassionate” governments began importing violently anti-Western barbarians (they just want a better life!) and jailing anyone who complains about their daughter or wife being raped or killed or both.

Many refer to these killers as “animals,” but not a member of the entire animal kingdom acts like this. These are savages driven by agency and free will. They CHOOSE to murder, rape, rob for no reason other than they can, knowing that society no longer complains about or punishes their behavior. We punish, instead, those who complain about their behavior.

Second… ZeroHedge republished a piece from 2010 in which a young woman is shocked by her treatment of those she traveled to Haiti to help. “He didn’t care that I was a Malcom X scholar!” she writes, baffled, as she recounts being brutally raped repeatedly in the night. No – why would he? Doubtless he’s never heard of MalcomX – but his education was reality-based, unlike her “education.” Bummer no toxic white males were around. But had she been helped by one, she’d have accused him of racism, colonialism, paternalism, any -ism one can think of that doesn’t include “Please help me-ism.” Her rapist ought to have been shot and his body tossed off the roof. But she would have complained with weaponized compassion about the force used to save her…

Third… We have another young, Western “multicultural” woman living in the fantasy that all cultures are alike and that her clothing and behavior won’t trigger a non-Western cultural response from among those she seems to feel she is going to help (I‘d write “seems to think,” but “multicultural” women don’t). Her clothing (a keffiyeh and a crop top? Seriously?) and movements will trigger those she, too late, may finally see as enemies about to kill her, perhaps, as with the October 7th hostages whose tormentors and murderers she is celebrating sailing over to wine and dine, raping and torturing her along her way to a painful death. Her reward for “coming to help” doubtless will be similar to or worse than the reward of the young woman in example two, above.

Why is it that those defining themselves as “multiculturalists” are the same ones who act as though all cultures are the same? It is difficult to see that this third woman will survive her first encounter with those she fantasizes she is coming to help.

A culture that beats a woman to death for showing her hair and throws gay men off the roof and slices the Achilles tendon of a woman so she can’t run away from her rapists… is not the same as the culture from which these Western women come; it is worse, degraded and degrading, pre-modern, violent and recognizes none of the “rights” Westerners, particularly women, take as foundational. When the gyrating woman is killed, she still won’t understand why. Like the woman above, “He didn’t care that I was…” whatever her last words will be.

These are the fruits of “multiculturalism.” The poor woman in the first example was so unaware of the mess our “multicultural America” has become that she actually felt safe with an urban black man sitting behind her.

But they refuse to learn. The entitlement with which we treat women in the West has been internalized to the point that they ignore their own safety and disregard those who, alone, can protect them, and who have entitled them: White Western men. They feel that they will be treated in other cultures as they are treated here. It’s fundamentally insane.

Other cultures are not the West. Those refusing to understand that are doomed to repeat it - as are the women above because of those – mostly women – promulgating the (non-)compassionate laxity on criminals while pretending that all cultures are the same.

The women in the three examples above are victims of women’s “multicultural” attitudes and votes and the of feminized men who support their feelings instead of their persons.

It's not men harming women. It’s the feminized “multicultural” left - for which the majority of women vote - prioritizing everything above the most important members of any society: Women. From no cash bail, to being let out of prison again and again and again, to the lack of capital punishment, to men pretending to be women, to not reporting and ending grooming rape gangs preying on little girls, it is the feminization and over-empathizing of our culture that has made women so unsafe.

In OUR culture men once valued women. It’s time women and men began again doing so with whatever force is required.

Personal safety for women is not a multicultural concept. It is a white, Western concept.

