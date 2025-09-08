In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
2dEdited

The savagery in blue cities continues unchecked except for Washington, D.C. where President Trump took a stand to stop the rampant killings and crime in predominantly black neighborhoods.

This savagery isn’t new. On a business trip to Chicago in 1993, our local Asian business associate warned us to not enter South Chicago under any circumstances. “That’s where the people of color reside,” he explained. “They are very dangerous.”

Sadly, this young Ukrainian woman lost her life because blue city Charlotte, NC prosecutors and judges failed to protect her. Their wrongheaded social justice nonsense once again proved to be fatal.

The legacy mainstream media ignores these horrific crimes to avoid pointing fingers at their partners in crime — the Democrats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by In This Dimension and others
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2d

By its very definition multiculturalism (Rather than expecting everyone to assimilate into a single dominant culture, multiculturalism emphasizes mutual respect, coexistence, and equal participation for people of different cultural backgrounds) is doomed to fail. When a culture such as that of the west (honors women and children, values life) is infiltrated by a culture to which these things are anathema, the very tenets require everyone to assimilate to their culture insure that not only will there be friction, but eventually war. And not your standard liberal war of words or demonstrating for or against something you don't understand, but kinetic war. Here in the US it won't be B-2s and penetrators, it will be Joe Citizen with his deer rifle or AR and a will to protect his home, his family, and his way of life.

The 7th century is calling them home. They don't belong here.

And the same goes for all illegal aliens - your home country is calling. Go home. Now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture