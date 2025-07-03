In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsie E Connelly's avatar
Elsie E Connelly
1h

My last job involved working with many different individuals.

Without a doubt, the worst were of M.E. desent.

Rude, offensive and morally bankrupt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

Those who believe in multiculturalism also believe they'll be spared when the killing and converting gets here. Maybe they deserve what they get, but the rest of us don't. The false belief in other cultures being superior to Western Civilization is just the ignorant pursuit of power and voters that will come back to hurt us all. Unfortunately it's an intended result that they're too power hungry and stupid to realize. Again it's up to the civilization that got us here to resist the incursion of forces that would weaken and destroy us.

Happy 4th of July - the celebration of all things NOT multicultural.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture