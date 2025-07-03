The utter and complete lack of understanding, even of grasping, the consequences of ideological choices ought no longer astound me, given that I’ve paid attention to people and politics for decades.

But some things still amaze me.

Here are two examples, one visual, one verbal, of behaviors and attitudes that civilized people find problematic. If we look at America as evenly divided between left & right, if a major, even foundational portion of the ideology of the left is what they refer to as “multiculturalism,” then in the name of that “multiculturalism,” half of the country not only insists on, but celebrates, these behaviors.

Unable, however, to understand that each of these behaviors not only is normal in another culture - one of the “multi-“ that “multiculturalists” celebrate - but even described, defined and promoted in the holy book and from the pulpits of that culture, they simultaneously protest against each of the examples below. Adults find supporting and celebrating a culture while simultaneously protesting against its cultural behaviors problematic. Democrats, quite obviously, do not.

For “multiculturalists” to insist that the West is bad and others cultures are as good as, and perhaps better than our culture and civilization, means supporting and, along with those members of this other culture, finding these practices and attitudes something to celebrate; indeed, believing these practices superior to practices in America and the West.

Civilized people do not.

It also means accepting the moral standards of the West, while using these standards as a cudgel to beat Western Civilization, which is ignorantly stupid or stupidly ignorant. Or both…

The first of these is here. It’s a short Q&A with a muslim woman describing a lifestyle she believes should must - be emulated globally. Members of her culture are loudly and proudly, ready, willing and eager to kill everyone in their path until global dominance is achieved. They tell us this daily.

The second is a brief video of a practice not found amongst civilized people.

For a multiculturalist to protest either of these is to say that they support physics - but not gravity. It’s silly and ignorant beyond measure.

But it’s where we are. Thank a teacher.

… and I’m not even referencing beating one’s wife, murdering those of another faith, or wiping one’s ass with one’s open left hand, each of which practices are condoned, described as essential, and demanded within this “multi-“ culture.

Democrats need to understand that actions, beliefs and behaviors all have consequences and ramifications. If these cultural practices are abhorrent - and they are to civilized people - then the “multiculturalists” need to recognize this, recognize they are supporting these practices and - if they find them objectionable - stop supporting the culture promulgating these attitudes and behaviors.

In short, they need to quit the fantasy that they believe in “multiculturalism.”

And start supporting physics and gravity: Western Civilization.

Democrats also need to again start having children. Or these practices of a more fecund culture will become the norm across the West. Demographics - always - wins.

