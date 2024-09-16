One wonders if the globalists have been using Islamist terrorists since they overthrew Mossadegh (1953) as additional foot soldiers to overthrow the West and the nation state, and have been using Islamist terror as adjunct to their own ever since, to identify (Patriot Act), harass (TSA), censor (BigTech), kill (JFK, RFK, MLK, Waco, Ruby Ridge, Poison-19 & the jab, Seth Rich, Vince Foster, Epstein, Crooks, Routh(?), etc.), and incite and arrest (Clive Bundy, J6) Americans for protected speech and protests.

It’s naive and foolish to see 10/7, the ongoing attacks by Iran’s proxies, the American push to continue treating Hamas as a police problem to be dealt with judicially and by surrendering yet more land to terrorists, rather than a military problem with only a military solution: continued destruction until unconditional surrender; and the domestic anti-Israel protests (as well as antifa and BLM terrorism) as anything other than attacks on Western Civilization officially funded by the NatSec state via releasing billions to Iran to fund Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and “humanitarian” aid to Hamas so they can use their Red Cross and UNWRA funds to buy ammo and missiles.

Domestically, not arresting or charging the BLM/antifa cohort, demanding they be allowed “room to destroy” in their “mostly peaceful protests,” and bail for assassins reduced or eliminated or funded by the elites, is simply more of the same: cow the citizens into obeisance to globalist elites… demanding the same policy results as the plandemic

Did CIA overthrow Mossadegh in 1953 and then ensure the Shah was ruthless … after CIA trained his security forces and we funded his military … knowing that proud Persians would rebel over time, and that the size and wealth of Persia then would dominate the region and, in time, develop a nuke (which the Islamist bastard Obama and his MB handler ValJar ensured), or be given one by USSR, as the opening attack by the then-new CIA against the nation state and Western Civ?

In the early days, had Iran detonated a gifted nuke, we’d likely have annihilated them as a threat to our hegemony; now we are ensuring they get one… to let them detonate it so the neocons can, in the words of Songbird McCain and Senator Ms. Chelsea Graham, “bomb bomb bomb / bomb bomb Iran…” for the same reason - to prevent challenges to our hegemonic war state?

What else is the GAE war on Ukraine about but reducing the capability of Putin to resist the globalists trying their best to destroy the nation state?

Who are the only national leaders resisting the globalist assault on the nation state? Putin, Orban, Trump…

The EUrinal is trying to reduce Orban, the GAE is trying to oust Putin, the NatSec state is trying to kill Trump…

Coincidence? “I don’t THINK so.”

From a friend:

It is clear that gargantuan money interests see the nation-state as far worse than pointless. Each nation-state, for them, is another burden and barrier in the way of their own pursuits, and in the way of a glorious, and morally obligatory, future for Planet Earth. Boundaries, parliaments, figureheads, laws, charters, immigration and customs control, citizens' quaint residual attachments to national myths and histories and unique aspirations or characters...those are all yesterday. What is Tomorrow is: a high-speed, borderless, ultra-connected, global fellowship of humanity....with unfathomable profit margins for the Big Money folks. These self-styled gods are ushering in the Millennium (in their minds), where the lion shall lie down with the lamb. They will realize John Lennon's "Imagine". As they have done for years, the globalist Big Money titans quietly (but literally) hire legislative assemblies and presidents and prime ministers and monarchs, and task them with helping transition their respective nations from sovereignty/autonomy to membership in this new world order. By "hire", I mean fill their accounts with millions via a wide range of perfectly legal means. Holdouts are absolutely intolerable. Putin and his pal in Belarus, for example. If they cannot be purchased, they must be beseiged/starved out or color-revolutioned or frontally attacked - but by whatever means, removed and replaced with globalist allies. As occurred in Ukraine in 2014, just as one example.

Remember, CIA was an outgrowth of OSS - a buncha guys willing to do just about anything to ensure America dominated the post-war world. With the fall of the USSR, is it really inconceivable CIA is - remains - a tool for the One World Government they’ve worked for since Yalta?

Did CIA gin-up Afghan resistance to the local commie government to instigate an invasion by USSR, knowing it would become unwinnable with the weapons USSR was willing to use against CIA- supplied Stingers, and that USSR was internally weak enough its collapse was certain?

What possible rationale existed for America to care who governed a landlocked, Stone Age Afghanistan? Our Peace Corps was in Kabul teaching physics to “students” rejecting the moon landing because Allah told them the moon was the size of the space between a thumb and forefinger when held up to the moon… (My brother was the physics teacher…) We weren’t allowed into the provinces to help them farm; we were in Afghanistan in the 1970s only because the Soviets were there - helping them farm…

Nowadays, DEI-hire SecDef Austin makes speeches that our goal in Ukraine is to reduce Russia’s military capacity, to defang the Bear. Is it really beyond the pale that this has been our goal since 1953, or at least the Bay of Pigs, and that we, too, have a long view of history that we keep telling ourselves the West lacks, being at The End of History and all that?

I’ve never been clear of the purpose of GHW Bush’s insistence on Kuwait. Borders change all the time… or of the whole Ukraine idiocy when we were totally silent about Georgia in 2008… other than stirring-up muslim terrorist attacks on the West, with a sideshow of MIC weapons demonstrations and bazaars, the point of Kuwait was…?

Kuwait was no more about borders than are Ukraine or El Paso; elites don’t believe in borders - they tell us so daily.

Iraq was still selling us oil as former CIA Director and globalist cheerleader GHW Bush measured his dick against Saddam, came up short… and then had his son hang him.

Who else has been whacked before speaking… Saddam, Oswald, Ruby, Crooks, Khashoggi, Epstein, Rich...

Do you really think Routh won’t be Epsteined?

Did we follow USSR into Afghanistan to ensure more anti-Western terrorism?

We KNOW CIA overthrew Ukraine’s gov in 2014 and encouraged, assisted, supplied the attacks on ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine by our man in Kiev.

We KNOW the leaders of every NATO country promised Gorbachev that NATO would not move east.

Outside the blob sycophants in the US, the rest of the world KNOWS we blew-up the pipeline.

We KNOW Brennan, the local CIA guy in Riyadh was / is a muslim and cleared the 9/11 guys to the US.

We KNOW both Brennan and Clapper lied under oath to Congress … they TOLD us… and that Congress has done nothing about their perjury, while still pretending to the American people that US Secret Service Directors or the traitor Mayorkas will be truthful before congressional investigations are nothing other than a joke.

Who dropped Building 7? Did they think the Twin Towers were not enough? Or, like Crooks and Routh, did the American-trained Saudi terrorists … miss a target…?

Odds of Israel’s security failure on 10/7 being orchestrated by CIA moles inside IDF…?

We KNOW we could have exited Afghanistan without leaving behind $85B of weapons and the most modern airbase in the world for what we were told was our “enemy” for two decades, to whom we now are, entirely illegally, paying millions of dollars. We pretend this is “humanitarian aid,” just as we do in Gaza.

The fact is that every dollar terrorists don’t have to spend on food or bandaids is freed-up to spend on guns & ammo. Yes, we are funding the terrorists and their actions.

Another fact is that nothing in the Constitution delegated to the federal government authority to redistribute American tax dollars overseas.

Has the NatSec state been ensuring arms & ammo for Houthi, Hezbollah, Hamas… Chechens… and assassins targeting Trump … ever since?

Are we really supposed to believe that America’s trillion-dollar-a-year military can’t squash a buncha illiterate lowlifes on the Horn of Africa, even though its QDR still states its - achievable - goal is to be able to fight one major regional war and one minor war concurrently?

Are we supposed to believe that Pulse and Bataclan and 10/7 and Butler and the golf course shooting... occurred without C3 from the blob?

Who whacked JFK RFK MLK..,? I think most of us know that answer now.

One of the most-quoted quotes of the Founders is: “if you can keep it.”

Well?

