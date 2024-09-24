It occurs that, for one to have “challenging” morals and ethics, they’d need to have morals and ethics to begin with.

Mrs. Biden yesterday caused the East River to be closed, the FDR to be basically shut down during her passage, and a seaborne/airborne/land force of arms larger than the military force of most countries put on overwatch to ensure her safe passage on the FDR to get to the UN to overspend more of our tax dollars on yet more international bullshit for which none of us voted.

A friend notes:

The size and mechanization of the presidential retinue is absurd… A Xerxes would blush

This idiot broad – who belongs in prison for elder abuse – spent more of Americans’ money – yesterday - than most Americans will earn in a lifetime.

She is a private citizen, with no portfolio, no security clearance, and no business chairing Cabinet meetings or soaking up millions of taxpayer dollars traveling to the UN to perform some stunt she has no business performing … just because she is allowed to and feels entitled to do so… and no one cares enough about America to stop her.

She will continue her unethical immorality until January 20, 2025.

It is far more than likely that her completely undeserved and functionally illegal entitlement will continue to escalate as no one is going to rein her in.

That this community college teacher – remember, the dumbest cohort at any college having a School of Education is the student body of that School, what a former Dean of the BC School of Ed, in a 1984 OpEd, called “the dregs of the academic population” – feels entitled well beyond her intelligence and place in society as not an elected official.

A mature society would not need a law to ensure unelected citizens are not allowed to usurp official functions. Her behavior is yet more proof, as if any were still needed, that America no longer is a mature society.

“Joe Biden’s” open borders, illegal flying-in of illegal aliens, his illegal busing of illegal aliens not to the border to throw them out – his official duty – but to various towns across America to destroy those American towns, communities, economies, families, and citizens, his illegal spending on his appalling war on Ukraine, his illegal spending of our money to feed and aid Palestinians while illegally spending our money to ensure Israel has the bombs required to bomb them, his inflation ensuring the rotting-out of the middle class…. These, and more, are attacks on the Constitution and republic he is sworn to defend… and on us - the citizens of our Republic.

(For those lacking knowledge of our Constitution, no enumerated power – the powers through which the States limited the authority of the federal government they created to serve the States and the People – delegates to the federal government the authority to redistribute American tax dollars overseas; foreign aid is unconstitutional and therefore illegal.)

Our military has epically failed their oath to the Constitution – not to the CINC – by allowing any of this, and more.

As noted by a friend,

Off the top of my head, I can't think of any part of the federal blob which isn't participating in the destruction of the American way of life. Borders aren't policed. IRS is devouring our substance, following the most onerous tax laws passed by Congress. Both Republican and Democrat presidents and Congress have wasted trillions and are now printing money (guaranteeing inflation) like crazy. A wide array of federal bureaus and sub-bureaus are pouring money into furthering DEI, transgender shit, wokism. State Department is still actively overthrowing nationalist leaders and installing globalist WEF stooges. I could go on, but we all get the point. Neither the Russian government, nor any other government on earth, is now more hostile to the welfare of the average American citizen than is the American federal government itself. It's not Putin using social media companies as proxy censors/end-runs around the First Amendment. It's not Putin partnering with Mexican drug cartels to allow fentanyl into America. It's not Xi or Maduro or Orban who locked up millions of Americans, bullied them into injecting a dangerous injection, destroyed their businesses, plunged them into terror over nothing, or entangled America in yet another stupid war. It's only the American government which does that, and a hundred other tyrannical/injurious things.

This entire executive branch is an active enemy of America, our people and our Constitution, and the legislative branch isn’t far behind.

And now Jilly from Philly is telling us to eat cake.

The only operative question is: How long will Americans allow this illegal government, the active enemy of its citizens and its future, to continue our destruction?

This is the government the Founders warned us about.

