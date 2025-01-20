In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Jan 20

When you say cit employees must be disenfranchised from voting in cities, you are talking about elections for city offices, not all elections I would hope. Other than the disenfranchisement, I agree with everything you've said, and will restack. Thanks for a great piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture