Prohibiting government employees from contributing to campaigns - is not enough to get the money games out of the system and to seriously reduce the swamp. It’s a good idea – but too small.

If we are serious about returning to self-government, rather than an oligarchy run by either right or left, the money required to elect these people has to be addressed. Yes, this will require amending the Constitution, but we just saw that the president can do that by diktat; I’m sure it’ll wind up in SCOTUS, but it’s going to be hard for the swamp that just “OK’d” the “28th Amendment” to natter on about why this can’t be done for other issues at least as important as making the entire corpus of sex equality laws redundant and creating a constitutional crisis at the same time… And if the Court does its job and tells Uncle Joe to take a hike on “28,” well, passage of the amendments below still needs to occur. If the Court does not do its job and allows Joe’s Proclamation 28 to stand, well, two can play at that game.

America seems to be getting closer to an Article V convention of States… if we get there, these need to be addressed.

MONEY

Rather than address only part of the money problem in a self-governing republic, why not address all of the problem? The left loathes Citizens United, though all it did was to level the playing field between corporations and unions. So why not level that playing field another way?

How?

First – Disallow ALL group donations. I really don’t care that we pretend that a corporation or a union is a person for the purposes of contract law. If a house burns down or a person is shot or someone is taxed to the poor house, it’s an individual – not a corporation looking for a place to live or die, not an interest group. Next - Disallow ANY contribution from ANY individual outside of the jurisdiction of the candidate to whom the contribution is being made. No voter outside, AZ, for example, should be allowed to donate to the campaign for an AZ Senator or Governor. No voter outside of the House District being contested should be allowed to donate to the candidates vying for that office. It already is illegal (though not enforced) for donations to be made from foreigners for campaigns. America is a federal republic of independent sovereign states. This simply extends the prohibition on donations from another sovereign country to a prohibition between sovereign states. Why should donations from another – sovereign – state be allowed to sway voters in a different – sovereign – state? The logic is exactly the same; let’s use it.

Some will complain that “it just costs too much money” to run for these donations to be prohibited. The fact is this: If the money is not there, the costs will be reduced. Consultants and advertising outlets can’t charge what can’t be paid. If that means fewer stupid commercials and YouTube ads insulting the intelligence of the voters, I don’t think voters will complain. If that means an idiot candidate can only light on fire half-a-billion instead of a billion-and-a-half, well, good. If that means voters actually paying attention to candidates rather than idiots running stupid ads or hammering idiotic and false lawn signs into their yards, we all will benefit.

FRANCHISE

Once we have the absurd amounts of non-representative money out of the system, the conflict of interest of government employees must be addressed. An employee of a city must be disenfranchised from voting in that city; an employee of a state from voting in that state, and a federal employee from voting for federal offices. These all are significant conflicts of interest it makes no sense to allow.

These two changes will increase self-government, reduce oligopical rule, and remove conflicts of interest from those voting to continue and enlarge the swamp.

Now that we seem to be pulling back from Wokeidiocy and moving on the global stage toward Realpolitik, how about a bit of real politics and real funding here at home?

