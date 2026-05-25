In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
1d

You do have the option of disputing the MLB charge if there’s no satisfaction on the morrow. This smacks of a bait and switch trap.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Yup

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