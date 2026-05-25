This is the kinda thing that happens when society goes south because our elites suck and everything they do is dishonest. It’s catchy. Pols lie. Corporations lie. Now America’s Pastime lies.

No - not a typo. MLB.con.

Just tried to sub to the general, non-team-specific MLB.com package from an Android TV. Sixty bucks.

Brought up the “Games” page. Every game “locked.”

Called “Support” LOL. Found a human. Learned that the basic MLB package to which we’d subscribed is for minor league games. I guess MLB can also mean Minor League Baseball, but who knew? So much for Truth in Advertising…

Can that $60 be redirected to an actual basic package - like the one with the description of M[ajor]LB games? Unfortunately... no.

Can that $60 be refunded? Yes, and the human will call back “in one to two minutes” to provide details since I don’t use Google wallet. That was (of course) an hour and ten minutes ago. It’s a good thing he confirmed my phone number...

Finally some other human called my wife’s phone - not to the number they’d told us we’d be called, but the number from which we’d subscribed - to leave a voicemail about how sorry she was we are having problems with their non-truth-in-advertising subscription.

I called back. They’re closed for the day (Memorial Day); I guess she was working to make the call but not to receive the callback she requested.

MLB.con