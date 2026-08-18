From an evolutionary standpoint and the future of the human race, the X post linked here may be among the most important statements you read. I’ve posted it in its entirety as it is that important.

73% of women on the titanic survived. Only 19% of men did. Read that again. Even the richest men alive, class, power, status, all useless when the ship started sinking. Hierarchy collapsed. Gender didn’t. “Women and children first” Not a suggestion. A rule men didn’t break. Men stood there. No panic No begging. Just accepted it. They didn’t ask: “Do I know her?” “Is she worth it?” “Will she remember me?” No one asked if it was fair. No camera. No applause. No second chances. Zero return. Full cost. Understand this: When survival gets limited, a man’s life becomes negotiable. Men like that built the world. And today? Masculinity gets mocked. Call it whatever you want. But when everything collapsed, men paid first. This isn’t opinion. This is history.

Humanity’s Future

The future of the human race relies on two things:

Men ensuring women are protected and fed so they can birth the next generation Women birthing the next generation.

In the IT world in which I spent my career, we differentiate project requirements as “Must haves,” and “Nice to haves,” and schedule, budget, staff, and plan accordingly.

For the human project, the above two items are “Must haves.” All else are “Nice to haves,” or icing on the cake.

The men on the Titanic in the post understood this and acted on it.

Women and children are our future. Men are here to ensure those women and children can make that future.

A woman without children by the time she is forty and past her childbearing years, is nothing but a parasite on the children of others. She has consumed finite resources on which humanity depends, yet given-back to humanity nothing. The children of others farm, drill, transport, stock, fish, ranch, build, maintain... everything she consumes and uses. By not having children she has decided in her selfishness and entitlement that she still must have access to everything other women bore children to create. This is selfishness with an existential impact. A mature society would ensure the value of motherhood had the primacy it must for the species to survive and prosper.

Can a woman in a cubicle build a spreadsheet? Sure. Can a man birth a baby? No. Does our future depend on the spreadsheet or the baby?

For what we call the “civilized world,” a world in which women and children are protected, the environment is protected, humans have rights to be treated certain ways and to not be treated other ways, Western Civilization must be protected. No other civilization prizes women, prizes the future.

The fastest-growing civilization, islam, essentially is animalistic. Males will beat and kill females to mate with them, or for not mating with them. Killing outside the pack is required behavior. Their environment is of no concern whatsoever; which also is true of whatever one calls India, a country in which the term “civilized” barely applies. Beef cattle die of starvation or human-caused environmental factors, Indians die of starvation from not eating them, they fill their rivers with garbage, plastic and sewage, crap in the open, and, as with islam, animalistically divide their packs and people into sub-packs refusing interaction with each other.

The West, except when faced with what is perceived as an existential threat, is tolerant of others. This is not true of any civilization outside the West. It is exactly this which so-called “multiculturalists” refuse to understand or actively rejects.

While tolerance works when such a threat is lacking, our complacency since the last existential threats, NAZI Germany and Imperial Japan, and the wealth and freedom we have built that make us unique from all civilizations in history, are blinding us to the existential threat that is islam. “Tolerance” is mistaken as a virtue when, in fact, the most intolerant always - always - win. Our absolute intolerance of the Third Reich and Imperial Japan are what created our victory and their defeat, and the prosperity and freedom citizens of both countries now possess for the first time in their history.

The West is being invaded - no other word is accurate - by an ideology of intolerance; intolerance of other ways of thought, of other worldviews, of other ways to treat human beings.

And intolerance is winning. It always does.

An ideology directing its adherents to kill all not within that ideology is not a nuisance to be admonished and relieved by changing its address. It is a lethal threat to all not within that ideology. That they tell us this daily and we refuse to hear them is suicidal.

The differences between Imperial Japan and NAZI Germany, and islam, are that islam is less-educated, less-modern, more violent, more barbaric, more savage, more intolerant, more anti-progress, and more anti-human.

We annihilated NAZI Germany and Imperial Japan. Civilization and humanity’s future deserve no less than the annihilation of islam. Some will ignorantly say “You can’t kill an idea,” which is both wrong and exactly how islam expanded: by killing all others holding other ideas. islam is doing exactly this today in Africa. What was the Enlightenment, but the killing of an idea?

Human rights do not exist under islam. Women are chattel. Boys are sex playthings for adult males, and little girls are wives.

Science and progress cannot exist under islam.

I’ve recently noted that my brother attempted to teach Physics at Kabul U, in 1977, with the Peace Corps, and the ridicule and scoffing received from the students about the moon landing. “Mohammad says the moon is only as big as the space between your thumb and fingers when you hold your hand up to the sky; man can’t land on that. LOL.” Arguing with Mohammad is lethal; intolerance… wins… and you die.

islam is not what the West considers a “religion,” as I have pointed out here. For the West, “religion” starts and ends in a context of cooperation and forgiveness, of rights and duties, of freedom and law. For the East, religion is about calmness and self-awareness.

islam begins and ends with killing.

islam has killed 270,000,000 non-believers across 1,400 years (grok), murdering an average of 200,000 “infidels” per year for a millennium-and-a-half. (This does not include intra-islam murder of shia v sunni sects.) That is ten times the rate of killing by Aztecs who built temples of human skulls of those who, like islam, were sacrificed to appease their gods; pyramids of tens of thousands of skulls we find atrocious. No sane person can call islam a “religion,” or anything but a cult of mass murder.

Only the truly deranged, the appallingly ignorant, or those with an agenda to destroy civilization can possibly pretend that islam is a “religion of peace,” when it is the most violent, lethal, evil, murderous ideology yet birthed in the known universe.

If we continue to be tolerant of intolerant islam, the West will be defeated. This is the goal of islam, as stated by any muslim asked who is not performing Taqiyya and lying to you... as their ideology instructs them to do. In our tolerance, we have elected a muslim mayor of the city islam attacked, murdering 3,000 people within our recent lifetime. In Britain, nearly every major city has a muslim mayor. “Crazy” is too soft a word for this voting behavior driven by misplaced tolerance.

In fact, maximizing tolerance requires intolerance and looks like this:

islam - IS - an existential threat to civilization. If we don’t begin treating it as such, we simply will cease to exist, as will all rights and progress painstakingly built over tens of millennia... by men protecting women and women birthing the future.

Had the passengers on the Titanic been muslim, do you think any women would have survived?

islam - OR - civilization, human rights, environmental protection, scientific progress, and a free future.

It’s a binary choice. There will be no second chance.