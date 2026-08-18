In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

I agree with your judgement of Islam as barbarian, and that anyone who claims to be Muslim and argues that Islam is a religion of peace is, in fact, lying or not a very good Muslim. Add the fact that the culture they come from is mostly the 3rd world, and the inability to "fit in" becomes even more serious because their solutions usually involve violence. Given these behaviors, what is the solution? Getting rid of Islam is what I hear you say, but how? Deport, incarcerate, kill? What's the plan?

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