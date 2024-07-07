Well well well.

If a “gaffe” is accidentally telling the truth, we have an excellent truth here from “Joe Biden” in the midst of his ongoing lies about J6:

The public has a right to know the answer about what happened on January 6th before they ask to vote again this year…”

Citizens don’t “ask to vote.”

Anyone thinking they do has gotten way too far out over his skis. For a president of a self-governing country, a president (due to the advanced state of his mental decline) to go Tourette’s on us and tell us what he really thinks is not surprising. For a media free to tell the truth not to pursue this comment as the anti-self-government statement it is, would be inexcusable if anyone still suspected the enemedia of telling the truth.

For the dementia patient who thinks he’s president to say this fascinates. That no one in “his” administration has even attempted to walk it back, is telling.

“Ask to vote?”

Seriously?

And they wonder why normals loathe this unrepresentative, lying, cheating, anti-prosperity, anti-freedom government.

