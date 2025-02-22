Blinken: if I’d told the truth, the war wouldn’t have happened…

According to Jeffrey Sachs, Jake Sullivan admitted—behind closed doors—that if he had told the truth about Ukraine and NATO, the war would’ve been over before it even started. He knew it, but never said it publicly.

Pentagon: America has illegal biowarfare labs [Tulsi{ in Ukraine.

The Pentagon said on Thursday [June, 2022] that it has operated 46 biolabs in Ukraine handling dangerous pathogens, after previously dismissing the charges as Russian propaganda.

﻿Austin: we must reduce Russia to a non-superpower & change their regime.

Mr Austin told reporters [April 2022] the US wants to see "Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine".

﻿Graham: fighting to the last Ukrainian is the best thing we’ve ever done.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said [May 2023] 'the Russians are dying' and 'it's the best money we've ever spent' during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last week.

Posts claiming that the sons of U.S. President Joe Biden, Senator Mitt Romney, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry “are all on the board of directors for energy companies doing business in Ukraine” have been flagged [Feb 2021] by Facebook in its efforts to combat online misinformation.

Kennan: Moving NATO east would be a huge mistake

Foreseeing a deadlocked struggle between Moscow and Kyiv, Kennan [1948] made detailed suggestions at the time about how Washington should deal with a conflict that pitted an independent Ukraine against Russia. He returned to this subject half a century later. Kennan, then in his 90s, cautioned that the eastward expansion of NATO would doom democracy in Russia and ignite another Cold War.

Baker, Bush, Genscher, Kohl, Gates, Mitterrand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major, and Woerner: NATO will not move one foot east

U.S. Secretary of State James Baker’s famous “not one inch eastward” assurance about NATO expansion in his meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on February 9, 1990, was part of a cascade of assurances about Soviet security given by Western leaders to Gorbachev and other Soviet officials throughout the process of German unification in 1990 and on into 1991, according to declassified U.S., Soviet, German, British and French documents posted today by the National Security Archive at George Washington University

