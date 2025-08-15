Mandates, Prohibitions and Depopulation
Once you grasp the agenda and link the dots it all makes sense
The people who leaked Covid, mandated the jab, closed down the civilized world over the flu, killed millions of jobs, prohibited ivermectin, insisted on the WHO treaty, spray vegetables with mRNA, want to mandate the flu shot, kill all the cattle, make us allergic to red meat, spray chemicals into the sky to dim the sun and reduce photosynthesis, and demand net zero in the face of this fact:
... are the same people who believe the optimal global population is 500M, or 7.5B fewer humans than today...
Now does it all make sense?
The interesting thing about their delusion is they think they'll be the ones left. Not unless they get a gun and learn how to shoot it. There are a lot of people who would aggressively argue their right to exist over the the rights of an effete elite with no redeeming qualities other than they agree with each other's BS. Who stands a better chance of surviving, a Marine platoon or the board of WEF without their guards? These fools are like the trans people who scream "from the river to the sea" as if Muslims would kill them out of hand if they could.