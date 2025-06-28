In This Dimension

KBJ was nominated to the US District Court in DC (2012) by the lightbringer. In other words, she got the job because she's black. Served there until being appointed by Oatmeal Brain to the US Court of Appeals in 2021. She replaced Merrick Garland, another useless piece of garbage, when the real president's husband nominated him Attorney General.

Not only does she not know what a woman is, she cannot write coherent, logical sentences in the English language, nonwithstanding her lack of understanding the law sufficiently to interpret it.

So my question is "were the racists being racist when they appointed KBJ?"

I believe so.

