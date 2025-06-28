The un-acknowledged dichotomy - due to an amazing level of racism, ignorance, and lack of logic - that is on display today in re: SCOTUS Justice KBJ’s public and permanent demonstration of incompetence is appalling.

She wrote a dissent so sophomoric that other Justices are publicly taking her to task in their writings - also a part of the permanent record - and as much as calling her out for her stupidity, which she proudly put on display along with her TikTok-informed “… wait for it …” writing skills.

That those criticizing the criticizers are demonstrating a complete failure of their own education and critical thinking skills ought not surprise… the same people just this week voted for a communist as mayor of the most important capitalist city in the known universe.

The questions as to why these virtue-signalers decided to publicly embarrass themselves - while outing themselves as racists - by attacking the truthful comments about KBJ can be answered only by discussing their failures of logic.

On the one hand they tell us that SCOTUS justices are “brilliant,” while immediately reversing themselves by saying they don’t recognize the “brilliance” of one of their own. Which is it?

The plain fact of the matter is that one cannot hold in one’s head these two diametrically opposed views. Unless one is a Prog who, by definition, has freed him or herself from the constraints of logical thinking.

These illogical defenders of KBJ are unknowingly - because they are stupid - just outing themselves as appalling racists telling everyone KBJ is “brilliant” just because of the color of her skin.

It is difficult to be more racist than that.

