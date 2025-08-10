With the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA), USAID, and ActBlue, it seems glaringly clear that if the Democrats weren't engaging in large-scale immoral and often illegal money laundering, they'd have no money at all and would evaporate as a political party...

Let’s begin with the Democrat Attorneys General.

The role of the attorney general is vital yet often misunderstood. So, what does the attorney general do? In state and federal systems, the attorney general is the chief legal authority, responsible for enforcing laws, providing legal guidance to government leaders, and representing the public interest in court.

What are these Democrat “chief legal authorit[ies] doing?

The result is a system in which taxpayer-backed offices hand politically connected private counsel potentially billion-dollar cases, those same lawyers channel money into the officials’ campaign infrastructure, and the cycle repeats. For a liberal political class that so often claims the mantle of “defending democracy,” the optics of this arrangement suggest something else entirely—a closed loop of money, power, and influence that operates with all the transparency of a shell game.

What does it say about a political party in a country built on self-government that they can't legitimately raise enough money from those whom they want to govern to fund their operations? To me, it says that they are not a legitimate political party in a democratic system: The People are not funding them and they are breaking the People's laws to stay in business.

If Democrats cannot get their policies enacted in a democratic fashion, they’ll look for, and often find, or just invent – as has the Democratic Attorneys General Association, above – a way around the People to enact their unpopular - by definition - policies, regardless. (If their policies were popular, Democrats wouldn’t need to cheat to implement them…)

This is authoritarianism, not democratic self-government.

These same people tell us, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Correct: The darkness of illegal money laundering to avoid and end-run the law… is exactly how democracy dies.

The leftist capture of the culture was by and large accomplished by co-opting the media. With the shuttering of USAID and “coincidental” cancelling the Colbert, CPB, and the enormous drops in “subscriptions” to major lefty media outlets and payments to journalists and media outlets around the world, it seems more than clear that Democrats were using bipartisan taxpayer money to fund manufactured popularity of policies not supported by those same taxpayers through democratic processes.

Democrats can whine all they want about USAID, but the fact of the matter is this: The enumerated powers of the federal government – the limits on federal power to which people are referring when they say we have a government of “limited powers,” and which can be found in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution - do not include foreign aid.

By definition of the powers of the feds, Foreign Aid is an unconstitutional redistribution of American tax dollars abroad.

It doesn’t matter if you dislike shuttering USAID; if you dislike it, change the law; until you do, it’s still the law. We are a “nation of laws.”

When laws are passed Democrats don’t like, even if the law was written by a senior, respected Democrat such as the late Senator Ted Kennedy(D), as was our current immigration law, they go to any length – legal and illegal – to prevent its enforcement.

It doesn’t matter if you dislike our democrat-written, democratically-passed immigration law: if you dislike it, change the law; until you do, it’s still the law. We are a “nation of laws.”

No one is above the law.” – Democrat Party leadership.

Yet one of their inexplicable superstars, AOC, is under investigation for “potentially violating immigration enforcement law.” It’s not just public service Democrats corrupt. Two office holders who have made themselves celebrities by attacking their political opponents also seem to have broken various mortgage laws engaging in fraud, wire fraud, etc. The (in)famous Congresswoman Ilhan Omaar has been under investigation for committing marriage fraud, claiming her brother was her husband for the purpose of violating immigration law.

As the estimable Michael Walsh notes, the Democrat Party "is a criminal organization masquerading as a political party." It's tough to argue with that.

They lie, cheat and steal to gain power, to hold power, and to keep their opponents from power. They weaponize government against their political opponents, jailing not just the opposing man in the street for passing around a meme in a putatively free country, but a former and future president. They leave town, shirking their duty when their opponents legally use the law to alter local political climates. And they violate campaign financing laws constantly.

To believe that Democrats have any respect for the law – at all – is to believe that Russia, which had just bought from Hilary Clinton 20% of America’s uranium, wanted her opponent to win. Or that the party that bills itself as the “party of the people,” but anointed via fiat their last nominee for president rather than via any semblance of democratic process and engagment by their own party’s voters, gives a damn what their own voters want. Or that the party whose voters selected Bernie in 2016, but whose leaders rigged the system against him in favor of the not-democratically-nominated Hilary… believes in government by those same people.

Perhaps worst of all, they censor the speech of anyone in disagreement with them, the antithesis of a government of a free people.

The absurdity abounds and astounds.

If Trump really wants to clean up the corrupt political establishment, one of the two major – perhaps only the two – actions he must take is to enforce the law by doing a RICO investigation against the DNC, Clinton Global, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – and any other major foundation funding or laundering money to the criminal organization that is the Democrat Party. A list of these is in the link to the Democratic Attorneys General Association, above. The other is simply to enforce the enumerated powers.

Use the law. Enforce the law.

To arrive at what we always thought we were – a nation under law.

Share