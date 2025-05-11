Leftism loathes accomplishment, merit, anything allowing one to stand out from the crowd, anything to indicate any one is “more equal than others” due to one’s own hard work, ingenuity, talent, or natural intelligence; anything putting individual responsibility - that individual’s use of his or her own talents - at the top of the heap in evaluating people. Because doing so would mean that people are not naturally equal, providing the rationale for different - by-definition - non-equal outcomes.

Since the left can’t, on the one hand, ideologically abide equality, the idea that all animals are equal, and THEY are not “more equal than others,” and, on the other hand, can’t ideologically abide inequality as measured by metrics excluding merit, talent, individual responsibility, but measures equality only on characteristics over which individuals lack - or seem to lack - control (skin color, intelligence, talent, sexual proclivities, “gender,” etc.), leftism is functionally and ideologically anti-human, ant-innovation, anti-progress, anti-future.

It is, in essence, a demand that life be “nasty, brutish and short” for anyone objecting to their childish ideology.

This is the message of the street violence of the Democrat shock troops of Antifa, BLM, and, in earlier incarnations, of the Weathermen, the Red Brigades, the Symbionese Liberation Army, Mao’s Red Guards… all the way back to the Jacobins.

It is the message of every “rights” group, each of which is against equality and for the superiority of their group, which is why standards that have stood for centuries must be rejected and different and unequal measures used to ensure those groups unable to meet standards formed over time and for particular results, are, regardless, hired, promoted, celebrated over those meeting standards that have been developed and improved over those centuries.

Without rejecting standards, women could not be in the infantry, fire or police departments, most blacks could not be hired in tech fields, and the global south would be recognized and accepted for what its population is: not as intelligent or capable as the global north.

Global IQ map

The refusal to accept the above graphic, an evolution of intelligence perhaps largely evolving due to weather & climate (the global south did not need the abstract thinking required and developed to envision, and then build, a shelter against the elements, as did the global north), and perhaps largely due to the spread - or not - of “big-brained” Neanderthal DNA (as we are learning with ever-higher-resolution capability to examine archaic DNA) does not change the facts on display.

If we took all leftists and stuck them on one continent, and removed the adults from that continent (leaving only lefties), that continent would, in short order, be out of everything people need to survive: food, shelter, potable water, etc., and it is highly probable that continent would be awash in blood.

William Golding wrote a book about the ineluctable outcome of a place with all lefties and no adults.

It is not enough, frankly, for the future of human happiness and prosperity, to allow leftism anywhere at all. Actions directed toward accomplishing this would be the mirror of actions of the left, so un-opposable by lefties on an ideological basis. Goose: Gander.

… because eradicating the adults is the goal of the left, with the encouragement of the media, the political establishment, academia., etc., by “whatever means necessary,” up to and including burning cities, sexually mutilating & sterilizing kids, assassinating cops & political figures with whom they are in disagreement… the Rules of Engagement are known and understood.

… and accepted.

Protecting, preserving and defending an educated, free, prosperous future for our children means adopting the left’s ROE.

And acting accordingly.

