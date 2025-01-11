In This Dimension

John Vezmar
Jan 11

Last June a residence three doors down from our home caught fire. A regional utility company repairman was on site dealing with an electrical system short that apparently set the house on fire. All the occupants escaped safely, but in 90 seconds the home was engulfed in flame. When firefighters arrived, the house had burned to the ground. What remains is the home’s charred concrete foundation. Seven months on and still no new construction. Now consider the catastrophic devastation in Los Angeles where 12,000 (and counting) homes/structures were lost and some 200,000 are homeless, their possessions incinerated. What will become of these razed homes? Who takes the lead? Who starts rebuilding? Who eases California’s oppressive environmental regulations and construction rules to free homeowners to rebuild their homes -- and their lives? California Democrats decided social engineering and virtue signaling are more important than civil engineering. The proof lies in the lost lives and ashes of Los Angeles. Sadly, there may be worse to come.

Jack Sotallaro
Jan 11

As in all natural (or man made) disasters, the disaster is only the beginning. How to recover without a plan is a real problem. Common sense would dictate that you recover the working class first, as they're needed to support the swells. That won't happen because the swells have a lot more influence than the working class.

Services must be restored before the recovery can go anywhere, but how do you recover services without users? How do you reinstall electrical service to a wasteland?

If LA tries recovery without rebuilding and enhancing their water supply, they're only preparing the ground for the next disaster.

California needs to forget about Snail Darters and start diverting the water to people's use and protection.

Basically California needs to get rid of Democrats, at least the current crop of defectives, and bring common sense, no matter the party, to government.

There are plenty of Disaster Recovery and Contingency Planning professionals, and schools where people interested can get the knowledge they need. There will be a huge market in the LA basin for the foreseeable future.

Probably more to come...

