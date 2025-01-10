In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
Jan 10

Again, you write it as it is. Clear, concise. Love your work. I'm especially incensed at the DEI component of all this. Lifetimes ago I took the test for FDNY. It was the early 70s, and the big push for women in the FD was just starting. Men had to carry a 180 lb sack of sand up and down an airline boarding ladder. Women had to hustle a 125 pound bag. The men wondered how these women would save us? Never found out. To me DEI is the same. You get promoted because of your melanin content, and ability or fitness for the job be damned. Modern society cannot live like that.

Thanks for making it so clear.

John Vezmar
Jan 11Edited

Wondering why the government of Los Angeles didn’t have civil engineers build multimillion gallon water storage reservoirs to fight catastrophic fires. Residential or commercial areas could be zoned for fire protection using individual or interconnected water reservoir sources. The hills surrounding Los Angeles offer excellent elevation siting opportunities for gravity fed high pressure water service. Why and how these common municipal firefighting measures were overlooked or failed is stunning. Predictably, the City of Los Angeles and State of California will face multibillion damage claims from home and business owners. Fire protection, like police protection, is a basic municipal service, which an incompetent city management team failed to provide to its most important benefactors, their taxpayers.

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
