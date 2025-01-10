This devolution of government - from forever wars to forever debt to dry fire hydrants and empty reservoirs … is a spiral. And we’re in it.

You keep thinking people will realize the choices they make in the voting booth giving us morons like LA Mayor Karen Bass and imbeciles like CA Governor Brylcreem Newsome will cause them to wake up. But noooo….

Their choices just cause things to get worse, like this absolute MORON - the LA Asst Fire Chief - who thinks a homeowner actually cares that the FD person saving them “looks like them.” (If you care that the person carrying you out of a burning house “looks like you,” you probably oughta be left to burn so that rescuer can go save an adult somewhere else.)

Why is she the Asst Fire Chief instead of ringing snacks at 7-11? DEI, Baby! The enshrinement of those who never have, never could and never will (if they thought they had, could and would, they’d be busting their ass to do so, not demanding DEI or AA…).

As results worsen, the more intelligent, critical thinking people become less-willing to get on board a sinking ship. Who can blame them?

So ever-more-stupid ideologues gain ever-more-power that they use to enforce ever-greater idiocy, creating an ever-steeper spiral. (You don’t think city councils, state legislatures and Congress are peopled by anyone’s definition of our “best and brightest,” do you? LOL.)

And we get dry fire hydrants from the matriarchy (down with the patriarchy!) paying this woman $750K to keep the water on, a mayor (a public servant , if you’ve forgotten…) refusing to answer questions - but who assures us that cutting $17M from the LAFD budget had no impact on readiness , and billions of dollars of damage, thousands of homes razed, tens of thousands of people displaced, over a dozen people burned to a crisp, and morons riding their bicycle around town while carrying a blowtorch to light the rest of LA on fire - while the newsclown media and its ignorant cult-like followers blame “white supremacy” and “climate change…” (Maybe he shoulda been torching people “who look like him;” equity & all that… let’s ask Kendi…)

If cutting millions from the budget doesn’t reduce readiness, logically, cutting the ENTIRE budget would produce the HIGHEST bang for the buck and perfect readiness, right? Kinda like reducing crime by defunding cops! What could go wrong?

This fire is a perfect example of the failure of complex systems when leaders and managers are chosen based on any criteria other than merit.

We in the first world live in a society of complexity. If we can’t even keep the water on, we’re choosing leaders badly.

