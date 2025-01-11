City officials of LA have issued multiple false evacuation alerts for the county & city for over a day. Citizens in fire areas already are on-edge… the last thing they need is a bogus alert.

The city idiots(D) send a false alert, figure it out, send an “oopsie!” then do it all again an hour or two later.

“The first time was a mistake, but two or three times? Someone’s not doing their job.”

-- citizen talking with TV crews about city officials (D) calling “Wolf!”

No worries, though: the city official says they have their top DEI IT resources on the job ….

Democrats - CANNOT - govern. They’re demonstrating that in flaming orange colors in LA…

To emphasize that last point, take a look at the catastrophe that was Pacific Palisades. This is Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the country; a modern, complex city.

That this wreckage and destruction happened here is inexcusable. It’s what one would expect in a lesser-developed country. Tens of blocks flattened, hundreds of homes razed, thousands of people displaced… there is no excuse for this.

THIS is Democrat governance in action.

If the mayor, Fire Chief, etc., had spent even half as much time ensuring readiness, filled reservoirs, working hydrants… as they have patting each other & themselves on the back in multiple televised press conferences every day… LA would not be burning down.

All this fire and destruction footage are just Republican campaign commercials making themselves.

