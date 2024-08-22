Komrade Kamala & Co are making “weird” one of their campaign mantras
Which seems odd…
Every female mammal on this planet other than the Western liberal female human will fight to the death to protect her young.
Western liberal female humans, though, will fight to the death to kill their young.
Whether or not you support abortion, that’s just, oh, … what’s that word? Oh yeah: weird…
For me? The more Democrats remove themselves from the gene pool, the better. If they want to genocide themselves, that’s their business.