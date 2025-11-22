Think how nice it would be if America actually had two major political parties competing with one another for our votes. One could be something like the “Law and Order” party, and the other the “Authoritarian” party.

We’d know the Authoritarians by their demand to ignore and reject the law and do whatever they wanted and could convince the empathy voters to cry over. (Yes, we are talking about the 19th Amendment here, the root of all social pathologies because “Oh that poor…”) When the Authoritarians didn’t get their way because enforcing the law disallowed it, they’d burn down a few cities and – abra-abra-cadabra, they want to reach out and grab your wallet… and get their way! Let the Fire get Higher!

The Law and Order team would get all over the Boob Tube (GenZ readers: that’s what we called the TV before it got flat) and whisper to themselves – ya know they are violating the law, right?

The Authoritarians could steal an election, start a foreign war, lie to congress, blowup a pipeline and fly-in thousands of cartel gangbangers.

And the Law and Order dudes and dudettes could whisper to themselves… ya know they are violating the law, right? but actually …do … nothing, and ... arrest … no one…

The Authoritarians would then hit the streets with “Save our Democracy” and “No Kings!” signs, throw a few rocks, stomp and burn some cars, shoot some Americans… while rejecting democratically-passed laws and demanding to act as kings.

And the Law and Order guys & dolls could whisper to themselves - ya know they are acting as kings, right?

The Authoritarians could march around demanding we feed everyone under some marketing-gimmick name like, oh.. I don’t know… SNAP? Because they SNAP! their fingers and - abracadabra - they get our money.

The Law and Order guys could whisper to themselves… well… OK, but no dead guys and no double-dipping…

Then the Authoritarians could hit the streets with brownshirts to demand the law under which these SNAP bennies are provided be ignored and their kingly demands instantly met and exceeded… and burn down a few police precincts.

And the Law & Order team could whisper to themselves - ya know they are violating the law, right?

Then the Authoritarians could open the flood gates to violent, illiterate, misogynistic, slaveholding, anti-Western, pre-modern, pedophile, inbred, murderous rapists for the purpose of enabling the Authoritarians’ rise to permanent power. (The majority of women then vote for this rapist invasion.)

And Team Law & Order could whisper to themselves… Dude! Your guy WROTE the law.. don’t ya think you could enforce it? And … Don’t you think women are worth protecting?!?

Ahh… but, alas, we have only one political party, the Authoritarians, and no competing party even whispering of their rejection of law, destruction of “muh Democracy,” the ruination of our democratic republic, attacks on women… or acting as kings.

.. and so we have indebted ourselves and our posterity to trillions of dollars of debt, hundreds of trillions of dollars of unfunded future liabilities, a massive invasion of foreigners with no value to America whatsoever – just a stated demand to destroy it, massively reduced safety for our citizens, and a nation now only pretending to be under law.

We didn’t start the fire… But it increasingly is looking as though We The People… will have to put it out…

Share