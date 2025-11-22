In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eric tollefson's avatar
eric tollefson
5h

Of COURSE we, the people will have to pull it out....that's our job, and we haven't been doing it....freedom requires constant vigilance, but we've been too busy doomscrolling, or keeping current with our favorite tv shows....we LET it get to this point, it's OUR fault, so WE will have to fix it...(or not)

Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
8h

Great article! Nothing like telling the truth as satire...

I'm getting really disenchanted with the DOJ and FBI. Right now we have people who have admitted to crimes who are not being tried. People who are ducking a lot of circumstantial and hard evidence that they committed crimes, annnnnddddd crickets. Illegally wiretapping Senators, and the prosecutor who did it AND the judge who signed off on it are both known and provably culpable - nothing.

The Uniparty has this under control - we complain, they yawn and go back to what they were doing. District judges who cannot under law make judgements that effect the whole nation do it and get away with it.

I look at the oath I and every service man and woman took, and believe most don't, and probably never, believed it. They love the freedom to hate the country.

Then they wonder why a strongman takes over and their lives really suck!

Look in the mirror, folks. The problem is you!

