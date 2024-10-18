Unsaid in ANY discussion I have heard over the past 40 years of listening to moronic yapping about immigration:

If you want a First World country, you need to pay First World wages. If that means your salad costs more, tough.

(BTW, this is true, as well, for offshoring of jobs. If no one in America has a job, a cheaper price for an object manufactured in Shanghai or Hanoi is irrelevant. (Shhh… don’t tell McKinzey…) And the idiots arguing against stronger tariffs? Same answer.)

But I digress. Back to immigration.

The morons yakking about our immigration system being “broken” just crack me up.

Idiots are so entertaining. This Kamala broad tells us “we have a broken immigration system…”and all the bipartisan seals clap.

How would we know it’s “broken when we have never tried enforcing it?

What does current immigration (nobody is above the) law provide?

1. Illegal aliens are defined and deported

2. If you have a communicable disease, you can’t enter the country

3. You must have sufficient savings or a job such that you DO NOT become a drain on the public fisc.

Now, then.. what’s “broken?”

Easy: enforcement.

Who does enforcement?

The Executive Branch

Who runs the Executive Branch? DementiaJoe & the Ho.

So… how about we enforce the current law for a couple of decades and see how it turns out before we cobble together some other piece of Chamber of Commerce cheap-lettuce-picker bullshit some idiots (actually, LOL) think will be enforced by the same enemies (I’m looking at you, Mayorkas) refusing to enforce our current immigration (nobody is above the) law?

An alternative

Most of the countries from which these illegal aliens come have some form of democratic government. As with ours, the people are ignored to varying degrees by the elites, but that’s not my point. My point is that policy in those countries is at least officially under the control of the people.

America, for reasons unknown and anti-civilizational, seems to believe in the utter nonsense of “multiculturalism.” This, and the above representative government reality should lead us to an immigration policy informed by other cultures and immigrants. We should just identify the nationality of each illegal and apply the laws and regulations regarding illegal immigrants of his or her home country to those individuals.

For example: illegals from Mexico should be treated according to their policies regarding illegal aliens: throw them out instantly, no ability to get a phone, an apartment, a loan, etc.

It would be difficult for “multiculturalists” - or the Mexican government - to complain about the USA implementing Mexico’s policies regarding illegals, and the entire cohort accusing the adults of “xenophobia” or “racism” would not have a leg to stand on and so could be told to STFU.

If some dude from Jalisco voted for the Mexican government that outlaws illegal immigrants, how could he complain when we applied his law to him?

Would we then put our immigration policy in the hands of other countries? Yup; other countries are run by serious people who put their country first.

Our country is run by bought-and-paid-for enemies of America, freedom, the rule of law, and Western Civilization.

Share