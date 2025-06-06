Some judge in an Appeals Court has just amended the Constitution all by himself, creating federal authority where none exists. Well, he actually had help from an old dusty Congress years and years ago. But it’s nonsense either way.

Back under the presidency of the peanut farmer, as a gift to the grift of public sector unions (created via EO1988 by JFK to funnel bipartisan & independent taxpayer dollars to Democrat campaigns), Jimmah Carter created the Department of Education out of whole cloth.

Is education within the enumerated powers?

No.

So federal government involvement is education is?

An unconstitutional usurpation by the federal government of non-delegated powers reserved by the states.

Trump tried to shutter it, but he tried based on its being a waste of money, the consequences of which have been drastic reductions in literacy, numeracy, knowledge of history, and way too many idiots being elected to the federal government.

Because Dept of Ed was created and funded “statutorily,” this idiot judge decided, “cool!” And told the president he can’t obey the Constitution, climbing on the “reject constitutional limits on power” bandwagon on which so many congressmen, senators, presidents and governors happily ride, ensconced in lobbyist bucks to do what lobbyists want, regardless of constitutional authority.

If we are - ever - to return to a “government of limited powers,” judges like this need to be ignored.

Ignore the judge. Follow the Constitution. Obey your sworn oath of office. Close the Dept of Ed.

It’s an affront to constitutional government that has done more than enough damage and cost tens of billions of dollars the federal government had, and has, no authority to spend.

If Trump is serious about draining the swamp, he needs to terminate federal usurpation of state authority and end spending on everything not in the enumerated powers.

Share