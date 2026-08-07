In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Wow! Just Wow! Talk about a kick ass article, this has got to be one of your best. I agree completely with what you say. I've been saying the same thing myself in multiple articles.

We must reverse the trend of Islamification here in the US, and as always, I have several ideas on how that can be done.

First and foremost, and I agree with you on this, we must get the government to obey the law. All of the law. To restrict the government's actions to those allowed by the Constitution and to remove any current government activity outside the enumerated powers.

Use the Constitution. Muslims are guaranteed the right to practice their religion, however they're not allowed to break the law in that practice. There goes beating your wife and genital mutilation, and honor killings. Our Constitution guarantees the right to practice your religion, it does not give you the right to violate our laws when doing so. Sounds to me like taxing and killing non-believers should invoke the wrath of the feds. All well and good.

People must be willing to do their part as well. These fake commies DSA is putting up for election seem to have an awful lot of Muslims in the mix. We need to get rid of DSA as well. Maybe have them declared a terrorist organization because they support the destruction of the USA (I wish that was true...).

Thanks. I enjoy reading your work.

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