I’m old enough to remember a (very) little bit about the 1960 presidential election. A very large and, often bipartisan, concern was that JFK(D), a Catholic and only the second Catholic presidential candidate of a major party (Al Smith(D), 1928), would govern as a papist, taking his orders from Rome.



Now, three-quarters of a century later, we are electing members of the most murderous cult in history, one whose members have attacked non-muslims, nonstop, for centuries, killing hundreds of millions, one whose theology requires killing all non-believers - globally, which demands we alter how we dress, eat, and pray, that we rule over women as subhumans and as murderously and non-judicially as we like, that we re-open slave markets centuries after the civilized world closed them – but that still exist within islam, what we choose as our pets and service animals. This is a cult that has killed via jihad, over 270,000,000 “infidels” across 1,400 years (grok) - a rate of 200,000 per year - to govern the largest, most productive, most technically and morally advanced people and cities in the known universe, and to “fundamentally transform” Western Civilization. (People may quibble with the comment “most… morally advanced,” but they use our morals as metrics to criticize us…)

… and even to talk about these savage barbarian pedophile slave-holding mass-murdering homophobic misogynists as any kind of negative toward the civilized world can land one in prison in that same, “civilized” world. The ignorant bloviate on “freedom of religion…” but…

Should Islam even be recognized as a religion in the same category as others? Most faiths present their gods as offering moral guidance or counsel that individuals may accept or reject voluntarily. Islam, by contrast, demands total submission enforced through human intermediaries who administer sharia, collect jizya and zakat, punish apostasy [with death], and subordinate all other ways of life. It is this inescapable human political element—fusing divine command with state power—that sets it apart and renders it less a voluntary faith than a comprehensive system of control.

It was Ayatollah Khomeini, the spiritual leader of the 1979 destruction of Iran as a modern country, who said

islam most certainly is not “nothing…”

And it was the Chairman of the Board of CAIR, who said:

Barak Hussein Obama was often denigrated by the Right for his “spread the wealth around” communism. His comment to “fundamentally transform” has nearly always been taken in a context of collectivism and economics; this is a mistake. Of far greater danger to the civilized world, yet of far-less-realized-and-commented impact, was his spread of islam as he “fundamentally transform[ed] the United States of America.” We had defeated communism only a decade or so prior to his emergence; we knew that enemy. The West has not recognized the threat of islam, nor even attempted to defeat islam since 1492. Islam certainly is in the process of defeating us…

You may not be interested in islam, but islam is interested in you.

(apologies to Trotsky)

islam – is – war, war on non-believers; the word means “submission.” To whom does one submit: One having mortal power over you.

Islam divides the planet and its people in two: “Dar al islam,” the “territory of peace,” and “dar al harb,” the “territory of war or chaos.” As with all apologists for totalitarian systems, when those who speak of islam being a “religion of peace,” the context is that of all other forms of ideology and politics having been completely vanquished, only then can any totalitarian system be considered “at peace.” The major sects of islam, Shia and Sunni, have been killing each other for a millennium. “Peace” and “islam” do not belong in the same sentence, paragraph, chapter or book.

France and the UK, both, are well on their - probably unstoppable - way to becoming Islamic powers with modern militaries and nuclear weapons. Any idea Islamist governments in those countries will not use these weapons to extend and expand their rule, as their theology requires of them, is both historically ignorant and infantile. It is an open question as to whether either will be as smart as deKlerk (S. Africa) in destroying their nuclear weapons before they fall under the control of pre-modern, aggressively anti-Western savages.

… Yet the voters keep giving these mass murderers power.



South Africa, once a pariah state, though technically advanced and providing a first world environment to their people, was smart enough to destroy their weaponry as they watched the cresting wave of barbarism now murdering whites, destroying farms & food, bringing impoverishment and death to those who ended slavery there and brought literacy and civilization to that neolithic wilderness.

The world will not be so lucky once islamists hold power in western europe.

Why?

Why is this happening? Why are the voters of the most advance civilization ever known giving power, demanding to give power, to 7th-century barbarians whose only goal is global tyrannical rule under a Dark Ages, pre-Enlightenment morality?

Why are the same cohorts demanding acceptance of gays and “trans” people, demanding to turn over governance to a death cult whose members throw gays off buildings?

Why are women across the West, a civilization in which those same women have more freedom, liberty, prosperity and access to power than anywhere else and ever before in history, turning their cities and soon, countries, over to those whose theology requires women be enslaved and beaten, often to-death, for whatever some man in their family or neighborhood deems a mortal infraction of some medieval code, for wearing modern clothing, for showing their hair, for venturing outside without a male member of their family, or not doing as ordered… instantly?

Why are young voters of 18-25, those who can remember the playground of their childhood, turning power over to those who demand to “marry” pre-pubescent girls?

Why have we raised generations who believe that “multiculturalism” means anything other than denial of the liberties and freedom of Western Civilization?

“Multiculturalism” is not Western Civilization in weird clothes and eating odd food, not washing, defecating in the street, and rejecting deodorant and eating utensils, no. “Multiculturalism” is beating a woman to death in the street for showing her hair. It is hanging young men for protesting their tyrannical government. It is raping and killing those of a different set of beliefs. It is taking a young girl of 6 or 8 or 9 and putting her in the “marriage” bed of a 50-year-old man. It is machine-gunning 40,000 of your own for raising questions about the direction of their government.

THAT is “multiculturalism.”

Yet millions of – “ignorant” is too weak a word – appallingly mindless Westerners are voting this ideology into power. The idea it will not destroy us all and the freedoms and liberties, prosperity and innovation built by and within our civilization – alone, across millennia – is fantastically stupid and atrociously historically illiterate.

Those aware of history are blamed as “islamophobic” by those who understand neither history nor language. “Phobic” means “irrational fear.” Nothing is irrational about fearing a future under medieval islam; it is irrational not to fear it, not to do whatever it takes to prevent it.

This wave coming at us has been building for decades. Europe is lost. America is on a knife-edge. Twenty-five years after islamists flew airliners into buildings, killing more Americans in a single day than any natural disaster or attack since Pearl Harbor – for which we ultimately nuked Japan – voters in the city of the destroyed Twin Towers turned over power to a muslim. What on earth are these people thinking?

Are they thinking?

Or are they pretending, out of ignorance or malice, that putting muslims into power is a version of the “magic dirt” theory – that changing one’s address will make one a civilized Westerner, respectful of and thankful for the morals, prosperity, freedom and liberty that exist here and nowhere else? Put this dude in City Hall and he will reject his upbringing, his non-Western moral code, the treatment of women, gays, and unbelievers passed-down to him over millennia and nearly a hundred generations of savagery?

It doesn’t matter why these voters are doing this, it only matters that they are doing it. Some demand we be “tolerant.” Two comments on this. The first is that history shows, conclusively, that the most intolerant always win. The second is this: Logically, ensuring maximum tolerance looks like this:

Our governments are not going to stop them. We are turning our governments over to these savages as quickly, it seems, as empathetic, ignorant voters on the left can do so.

Their fantasy that we can alter the foundational beliefs of those elected to serve Western Civilization without destroying those Western freedoms, liberties, innovation, progress, prosperity… our women and children… our entire future... is more than unbounded ignorance; it is waging total war on civilization, itself.

We have been watching our government enlarge itself at our expense, quite publicly, since 1932 (or 1861, or 1917, or 1964, or 1992, or 2001, …), and at an accelerating rate since 2008. Laws are being broken on a daily basis by our “government of laws.” It exceeds its authorized, enumerated powers without a worry. It regularly opens our border – not their border, our border – to invite in and pay for yet more illegal aliens this same government has passed laws to prohibit, laws it refuses to enforce. It proposes new laws to refuse public monies to these aliens when current laws already prohibit same – and expects us to believe this government will obey new laws when it rejects obeying current law. “It’ll work this time…”

It spends what nobody has – not for our progress, our liberty, our prosperity… but, simply, to buy votes to stay in ever-more-corrupt-and-expanding, unauthorized power. And we not only let them do this, we re-elect these lawless lawgivers constantly… which is on us…

In the November 2024 general election, a year defined by anti-incumbent fervor, 95% of incumbents nationwide who ran for re-election won their races. For members of the U.S. Congress specifically, the rate was even higher, hovering between 95% and 98%.

Our government no longer even pretends “to derive its just powers from the consent of the governed,” and “the governed” are putting into government theological tyrants while pretending, and being supported by the media in their pretense, that they support “No Kings.”

No one is coming to save freedom and civilization. It must be a DIY project. “Must.”

And it must start soon. The enemy is accelerating.

And they are inside the gates.

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