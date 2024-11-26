Since cars became a postwar thing as the West recovered its wealth, Hollywood has been putting alpha males in fast cars and using sex to sell them… and the cars to sell sex.

This certainly accelerated in the early 1960s as the car culture came alive with 007 in an Aston Martin, Martin Milner in his Route 66 ‘62 Vette, Burt Reynolds in Smoky & the Bandit, the Dukes of Hazard… Simon Templar, Bullitt, Miami Vice, the Batmobile, Magnum PI, and on and on…

An alpha male in a fast car, often but not always accompanied by a hot chick competing with the car for sexiness, has driven young men’s fantasies of getting the girl. We even put hot chicks in cool cars: Charlie’s Angels…

For more than three generations, tough men in hot cars have been a thing, sex has been used to sell them, and men have used them to gain and demonstrate sexual advantage.

How many of us did NOT know a hot girl in high school who dated the coolest car, the guy driving it being optional and replaceable?

Now an exec from perhaps the most emblematic car of this genre, the Jaguar - particularly the E-class - has decided that dressing faggots and trannies in gay clothing and polluting the instantly no-longer-iconic Jaguar brand with them - cars that until yesterday exuded male sexiness - should be embraced as their entire branding and history are overturned overnight to cater to a mentally ill 0.01% of the population that normal human beings are demonstrating in elections around the world we are making a hard turn away from.

And if WE don’t embrace the new Jag, it’s we, not they, who are “intolerant.”

Count me in: I’ve always been intolerant of idiocy, and the older I get the less I suffer fools gladly. And all normal men & women should be intolerant of this no-longer-“creeping” assault on normal sexual relations that produce the future.

“New Jag” just isn’t gonna cut it, no matter what these idiot execs think, any more than did “New Bud Light.”

At least the execs who gave the world “New Coke” changed the formula. With “new Jag” they made no changes to the car and just told us it’s wearing a new aura.

Morons.

