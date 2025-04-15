The Harvard Admin dudes are so entertaining. They want taxpayer dollars but refuse to abide by taxpayer laws. But that’s normal lefty idiocy…

Here’s the fun part:

In a separate letter to Trump administration officials, lawyers representing Harvard said the university was "open to dialogue" but would not accede to demands that go beyond the government's "lawful authority."

Welp, if we’re not going to “go beyond” “lawful authority,” it makes sense to take a look at the “lawful authority” of the Feds, right? It’s all right there in Article 1, Section 8, the “enumerated powers.”

Anything in there about the Feds having “lawful authority” to be involved in education?

Nope.

So let’s do what the Harvard geniuses demand and cut them off entirely. It’s the law. And no one is above the law, right?

If redistributing tax dollars to education is not among the lawful authority of the federal government (it’s not), and therefore unconstitutional (it is), we should stop redistributing tax dollars to education.

It’d be nice if Musk & DOGE created an AI search of the federal code to highlight everything not among the enumerated powers - and terminated all of it as unconstitutional overreach violating the Tenth Amendment.

… which is really the ONLY way to “drain the swamp.”

