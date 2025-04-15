The Harvard Admin dudes are so entertaining. They want taxpayer dollars but refuse to abide by taxpayer laws. But that’s normal lefty idiocy…
Here’s the fun part:
In a separate letter to Trump administration officials, lawyers representing Harvard said the university was "open to dialogue" but would not accede to demands that go beyond the government's "lawful authority."
Welp, if we’re not going to “go beyond” “lawful authority,” it makes sense to take a look at the “lawful authority” of the Feds, right? It’s all right there in Article 1, Section 8, the “enumerated powers.”
Anything in there about the Feds having “lawful authority” to be involved in education?
Nope.
So let’s do what the Harvard geniuses demand and cut them off entirely. It’s the law. And no one is above the law, right?
If redistributing tax dollars to education is not among the lawful authority of the federal government (it’s not), and therefore unconstitutional (it is), we should stop redistributing tax dollars to education.
It’d be nice if Musk & DOGE created an AI search of the federal code to highlight everything not among the enumerated powers - and terminated all of it as unconstitutional overreach violating the Tenth Amendment.
… which is really the ONLY way to “drain the swamp.”
As long as congress-critters can make unconstitutional laws to satisfy their donors, and as long as a president can sign those unconstitutional laws with nobody (make that SCOTUS) commenting, we will have government overreach. Congress doesn't do the job we hire them to do today. If people only knew how small the federal footprint was supposed to be.
Get rid of Education, Environmental Protection, and all the other agencies created from whole cloth by a government more interested in getting reelected than in proper governance.
Great article. Thanks.