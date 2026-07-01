In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mforti's avatar
Mforti
3h

It's really irrelevant what an individual senator's original intent was even if he was the one to introduce it to the congress. It's not as if he actually wrote the text and besides his intent cannot override a plain reading of the text. Also, there are other contemporaneous commentaries on the matter that are not congruous with the Senator's reading.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Scipio · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture