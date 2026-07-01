The birthright holding (Trump v Barbara) went straight to the text of the Constitution, ignoring or rejecting any context, contemporaneous writings and speeches by the authors of the 14th Amendment, and all statements of intent by Congress at the time of the 14th being introduced.

Original Intent – SCOTUS’ job

What was the intent of the Senator who introduced the 14th Amendment to the floor of the Senate with regard to birthright citizenship? Let’s ask him:

This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the Government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons.

Justice Thomas cataloged the agreement with the introducing Senator and against unlimited birthright citizenship of several notable, nationally-known and respected figures, including multiple Attorneys General within his dissent.

Representative Bingham, the architect of the Fourteenth Amendment, believed that the Citizenship Clause would not apply to the children of temporary visitors. Senator Trumbull, a principal champion of the Amendment, agreed. Jacob Howard, who introduced the Citizenship Clause, agreed. Congressman after Congressman during the legislative debates agreed. Congress in 1870 agreed. President Grant’s Attorney General agreed. President Grant’s Attorney General before that agreed. The Supreme Court in 1873 agreed. State legislatures agreed. Executive Branch decisionmakers over the course of multiple decades agreed. Justice Miller agreed. Thomas Cooley agreed. A battery of other eminent scholars agreed. And, the great Justice John Marshall Harlan, on three separate occasions, agreed.

One of the fascinating things about the court holding as it did is that the court has been good on Second Amendment cases, using considerable historical context, original intent and contemporaneous comment, rather than just the text.

The complete opposite was done here. (Perhaps we must worry anew about the Second Amendment?)

This is difficult – this complete reversal of methodoloy – to ascribe to anything other than the adoptions of non-American kids by ACB, the questionably-illegal adoptions by Roberts, and a non-traditional, empathy-driven, personal view of foreign children, rather than interpreting the Constitution in context, originally and directly, which is their only job.

Chief Justice John Roberts who sided with four other justices [in a different case - Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl] isn’t a disinterested jurist when it comes to adoption. He is an adoptive father and his acquisition of two children known to be Irish--via adopting them from a South American country--has raised a lot of questions. Irish law allows only people living in Ireland to adopt Irish children. They cannot be adopted internationally, as would have been the case--if not for whisking the birth mothers to a third country not bothered by prohibitions against adoption for foreigners. [emphasis in original]

Mature justices in their situation would recuse themselves; a mature citizenry would demand they do so.

So what? So the Census

As we know, Democrats, in un-prosecuted and felony violation of the law, and violation by both Biden and Mayorkas of their oath of office, have packed millions of illegal aliens into our country. The near-useless “Republican” Senate majority and its quisling Majority Leader Thune(R-SD) doing his best to ensure becoming a minority leader in January has been nothing but an obstacle in doing anything about this.

As in the run-up to the birthright decision, Trump has issued an Executive Order, the net of which is for the decennial Census to count only citizens. Adults think this is long-overdue; Democrats can’t stand it. It will wind up in SCOTUS. Guess what the Constitution says about the Census: “…the whole Number of free Persons…” are to be counted.



If the Democrats - when the Democrats - sue to overturn Trump’s Census EO, based on the birthright ruling methodology of giving the text supremacy and giving historical context the short shrift, Democrats will win.



America will lose.



If you’ve been thinking that packing the country with illegals was about their votes, you’re wrong. It’s always been about the Census. Packing a blue area with illegals is about moving rural red seats to metro blue.



Why is that more important than the possible votes of illegals? Well, no one really knows how or if they’ll vote, and they don’t need to vote for Dems to add blue seats to the House, or blue votes to the Electoral College. Just cram millions into reliably blue metros, turn red seats & Electoral College votes blue, and you have a permanent Democrat majority.



Which means the nation becomes California without the weather or the scenery - just the welfare load, taxes, decaying infrastructure, increasing homelessness, unchecked drug use, needles in every playground, rampant crime, rejection of federal laws, increasing violence, unchecked fires, declining energy production, terrible education, and childish government.



Before you ask, this is not fixable other than enforcing the law and deporting ALL illegal aliens. Nothing in our immigration law selects only indicted criminals; the law requires that we deport ALL illegal aliens.

One would think that the “No Kings” crowd is pro-law. One would be wrong.



Evenwel

A 2015 holding by SCOTUS, Evenwel, is relevant here. Ms. Sue Evenwel sued TX Gov Abbot, claiming that the one-person-one-vote requirement was diluted if non-voters were counted in the Census – and for apportionment, etc.

Does the “one-person, one-vote” principle of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause permit states to draw their legislative districts on the basis of total population, or does it require States to use voter population?

The Court held that this is an issue for the State to decide. The Constitution of Hawaii, an example in the decision, made this distinction; the constitution of Texas, did not. Therefore, all persons, voters and those not enfranchised, must be counted for apportionment unless the constitution of that state required otherwise.

If left to the states to update their constitutions to count only voters for apportionment, the number of blue state so doing would be: Zero. The number of red states so doing, in the absence of blue states, also would be: Zero. A Constitutional amendment would be required to enforce the “one-person-one-vote” principle on only voters.

Amending the Constitution requires ratification by blue AND red states - we don’t have 37 red states, the number of states required to ratify an amendment to the US Constitution. Blue states would never ratify an amendment that would reduce their power; red states would never ratify this amendment without blue states doing so.



Counting the tens of millions of illegals will permanently alter America for the worse. This was the goal all along of the commie with the STASI prison tower polluting the skyline of Chicago.

The damage will be worse than the ridiculous birthright decision. And it will be far more difficult to overturn.

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