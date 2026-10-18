Yeah, I know we have a four-tier (elites, illegals, progs, adults) injustice system, but it’s difficult to see that not being the case in any system of government based on popularity and how many votes can be bought through bribery (buying votes with personal and corporate welfare), crap “education” (AFT & NEA), and pols, progs, & elites acting – and being allowed to act – above the law… (All of which could be fixed by following Hoppe’s advice).

When we have the capability to ensure solidarity with our form of government at the top of the legislative arm of government, those who write our laws (and still refuse to obey them, but that’s a different piece), yet refuse to take the legal, required, and logical steps to ensure “our” government continues (begins?) to serve us – as it was designed – it really annoys anyone paying attention.

Though most voters are ignorant of, or reject, the requirements for office (and I’m speaking of the congressdopes in DC, though I am sure the same applies at all legislative and many executive State levels) two completely different actions must be taken by a candidate to become a seated Representative in the House, or Senator in the Senate.

Being elected is only one of these two.

Frankly, it is not the most important one; nor is it designed to be. Unfortunately, the Oath of Office, that each of these deadbeats must take – faithfully – before being seated and allowed to participate in legislative session, has become entirely ceremonial, rather than the filter it was – and is – designed to be.

The congressional oath of office is the 82-word pledge that every senator and representative must recite before they can cast a vote or exercise the powers of the seat they won. Its wording is fixed by federal statute at 5 U.S.C. § 3331, and it reads: “I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Read that again… it is not “I will support and defend the Constitution as I would like it to be…” It is not “If I have a mental reservation, I’ll take this oath for form’s sake but I don’t mean it,” or “You bet your ass I have purpose of evasion,” or “In no case will I bear true faith and allegiance…”

When must they take this oath?

Before they can cast a vote or exercise the powers of the seat they won.

The important – critical – factor is this: Without taking that oath, and meaning it: “true faith and allegiance,” even though elected, a Representative or Senator is not eligible to be seated or to make law.

If he or she violates that oath during their tenure, they have negated / violated their oath and, again, are not eligible for their office.

This is not rocket science. The Oath is not ceremonial. It has a purpose.

Article 6 of the US Constitution reads as follows:

This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding.

“The supreme law of the land.”

I’m not going to get into federalism, or conflicts between state and federal law, or anti-commandeering; that’s not my purpose here.

My point is this: If your campaign platform is to violate of the Supreme Law of the Land, taking an oath to the Constitution is a lie. One cannot campaign to ban weapons, for example, and then honestly take the Oath of Office to the Constitution, which does not allow that ban. Campaigning on violating the Constitution, as currently interpreted by the plenary authority on the Constitution – SCOTUS – makes one ineligible for that office, per the oath of office.

In short, stating in advance a mental reservation to “support and defend” and “will bear true faith and allegiance,” to a document one plans, states and promises to attack, and to which one has zero allegiance, makes a person ineligible for that office. Period.

The same fidelity to one’s oath holds true once in office and submitting legislation, whether that legislation is to ban firearms, violating 2A, ban “hate” speech, violating 1A, allow secret “star chamber” judges to issue search warrants, violating 4A, and many other violations of the Constitution that WE THE PEOPLE wrote to limit the federal government.

Legislation does not override The Supreme Law of the Land but is subordinate to it.

If a Senator dislikes the Second Amendment, for example, and believes in their Oath of Office, he or she can submit an Amendment to repeal 2A; no one would say that being elected to office precludes normal rights of citizenship, including offering Amendments. Taking an oath to “support and defend” a Constitution one then attacks, however, is an entirely different matter. One cannot swear an oath to a document and immediately legislate an attack against it.

DSA candidates running on a platform to alter the Constitution once in office - terminating the Electoral College, abolishing SCOTUS and the Presidency, deleting the border, etc., - are ineligible for office, no matter how many votes they may receive. They are welcome to show up in DC at the beginning of the next Congress, for example, but they cannot be seated as they cannot take the Oath “without mental reservation or purpose of evasion.” Their entire platform is mental reservation and purpose of evasion of the Constitution. They are not capable of “bear[ing] true faith and allegiance…”

Campaigning to violate the Constitution makes one ineligible to be seated in the federal government at any position requiring that oath. If seated, offering legislation to violate the Constitution makes one ineligible the moment that legislation is submitted.

In either case, the majority leader can, and must, expel the person as ineligible; they have violated the oath required to be eligible to be seated in office, so no longer are eligible for that office.

Should Talarico be elected, for example, he cannot, “without mental reservation or purpose of evasion,” take the oath of office to “support and defend” a Constitution with which he has so publicly and so often stated he does not “bear true faith and allegiance.”

Nor can any DSA candidate.

He has made himself ineligible in his own words, again and again. This ineligibility must be recognized if we believe in the Constitution.

If we are serious about self-government, about the rule of law, about the Constitution, we must demand that those acting against, rather than defending, the Constitution must be summarily expelled from any government position in which the oath is required.

Anything less demonstrates only that our politicians do not take the Constitution or their roles seriously.

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