Though the Trump team is either praised or excoriated for blunt talk, it fascinates - and irritates - that they absolutely refuse bluntly to address and so change the course of the entire ICE / illegal immigration debate.

The issue - the only issue - is the rule of law...

... and why Trump refuses to make this the national discussion.

A Democrat senator, Ted Kennedy, wrote the immigration law. A Democrat Senate passed it. A Democrat House passed it. A Democrat president signed it.

Our immigration law is a law written by, passed by, signed by a Democrat legislator, legislature and president.

Democrats refuse to enforce it.

We’re yammering about individual “do you want to deport this husband and father,” trees as the rule of law forest is burning down around us.

The same party leading protests in the streets demanding “No Kings” is demanding the selective enforcement of law, which is the rule of authoritarians: Kings in all but name.

The national conversation should be about the rule of law and the role of Congress.

It is the fault of President Trump that this conversation has been detoured into discussion of “violent crimes,” a carve-out that does not exist in the law, and anything other than the refusal of Democrat lawmakers to enforce America’s laws, laws Democrat lawmakers wrote and passed.

(The law also prohibits any public money for legal immigrants: Green Card holders. All the discussion about fraud by non-citizens? If we enforced the law and refused aid for food, housing, transport, cell phones, education, medical care... any public monies, as the law requires... these frauds would be much harder to effect. But I digress...)

We don’t enforce our own laws, because?

Does Congress demand not to enforce legislation it passed? Yes.

Why isn’t the president and his entire team asking this question publicly, early and often?

Does Congress demand that the Executive Branch ignore the laws passed by Congress? Yes.

Why isn’t the president and his entire team asking this question publicly, early and often?

Does Congress demand that the President reject his oath of office and not “faithfully execute the laws?” Yes.

Why isn’t the president and his entire team asking this question publicly, early and often?

America either is, or is not, a country under the rule of law.

Any discussion digressing from this Democrat refusal to enforce our laws is a detour from the law and what America and Americans should be discussing.

The detour is the fault of President Trump, Press Secy Leavitt, and the entire Executive Branch team.

Their refusal is the foundation of this childish shutdown, the airport lines, the idiotic rioting in MN, and the media egging-on the non-law-abiding Left.

Why is this failure acceptable?

All of us must deal with the consequences. Why?

(And I haven’t even covered the utter failure to arrest the traitors among us: Hillary, Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, McCabe. Haspel… )

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