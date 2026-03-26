In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Mar 26

I like where you were going with this article, however I believe you left out one important problem - Democrat appointed judges who will rule the Progressive line instead of the Constitution. Look at all the lawfare, injunctions, interference by state governments, and then tell me Trump is fully at fault. I see an administration working to get the best they can out of a system that cannot change today.

I believe that with the inclusion of the issues I brought forward, blame can be placed on the whole of the federal government.

The rule of law is only true when the law is applied equally to all, and it isn't, hasn't been, and probably won't be in the near future unless voters pull their heads out of their respective arses and actually vote for the country instead of who brings home the bacon.

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Mar 27

Appreciate your tack, but…Elizabeth Nickson in her Absurdistan post today (March 26) asks: “Is Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Governor, owned by the Sinaloa Cartel? Are 25% of Arizona’s Judges corrupt?

This begs for an answer to the question of how the rule of law applies when many of our judges suffer from TDS, are bent Democrat stooges or just corrupt.

Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia springs to mind, as does his colleague, Judge Tanya Chutkan. Both of them revealed disdain and disrespect for the rule of law when dealing with President Trump.

Indeed, Judge Boasberg demonstrated his distaste for upholding U.S. immigration law by ordering an aircraft in mid-flight to El Salvador to immediately reverse course and return to the U.S. to free its passenger, criminal illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Which reminded me of the Charles Dickens character, Mr. Bumble in Oliver Twist. When Mr. Bumble, the unhappy spouse of a domineering wife is told in court that “…the law supposes that your wife acts under your direction,” he replies: “If the law supposes that, the law is an ass – an idiot”. Judging by recent events, that’s what some Democrat judges also believe.

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