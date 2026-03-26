It’s The Rule of Law, Stupid
And Trump’s refusal to enforce it…
Though the Trump team is either praised or excoriated for blunt talk, it fascinates - and irritates - that they absolutely refuse bluntly to address and so change the course of the entire ICE / illegal immigration debate.
The issue - the only issue - is the rule of law...
... and why Trump refuses to make this the national discussion.
A Democrat senator, Ted Kennedy, wrote the immigration law. A Democrat Senate passed it. A Democrat House passed it. A Democrat president signed it.
Our immigration law is a law written by, passed by, signed by a Democrat legislator, legislature and president.
Democrats refuse to enforce it.
We’re yammering about individual “do you want to deport this husband and father,” trees as the rule of law forest is burning down around us.
The same party leading protests in the streets demanding “No Kings” is demanding the selective enforcement of law, which is the rule of authoritarians: Kings in all but name.
The national conversation should be about the rule of law and the role of Congress.
It is the fault of President Trump that this conversation has been detoured into discussion of “violent crimes,” a carve-out that does not exist in the law, and anything other than the refusal of Democrat lawmakers to enforce America’s laws, laws Democrat lawmakers wrote and passed.
(The law also prohibits any public money for legal immigrants: Green Card holders. All the discussion about fraud by non-citizens? If we enforced the law and refused aid for food, housing, transport, cell phones, education, medical care... any public monies, as the law requires... these frauds would be much harder to effect. But I digress...)
We don’t enforce our own laws, because?
Does Congress demand not to enforce legislation it passed? Yes.
Why isn’t the president and his entire team asking this question publicly, early and often?
Does Congress demand that the Executive Branch ignore the laws passed by Congress? Yes.
Why isn’t the president and his entire team asking this question publicly, early and often?
Does Congress demand that the President reject his oath of office and not “faithfully execute the laws?” Yes.
Why isn’t the president and his entire team asking this question publicly, early and often?
America either is, or is not, a country under the rule of law.
Any discussion digressing from this Democrat refusal to enforce our laws is a detour from the law and what America and Americans should be discussing.
The detour is the fault of President Trump, Press Secy Leavitt, and the entire Executive Branch team.
Their refusal is the foundation of this childish shutdown, the airport lines, the idiotic rioting in MN, and the media egging-on the non-law-abiding Left.
Why is this failure acceptable?
All of us must deal with the consequences. Why?
(And I haven’t even covered the utter failure to arrest the traitors among us: Hillary, Obama, Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, McCabe. Haspel… )
I like where you were going with this article, however I believe you left out one important problem - Democrat appointed judges who will rule the Progressive line instead of the Constitution. Look at all the lawfare, injunctions, interference by state governments, and then tell me Trump is fully at fault. I see an administration working to get the best they can out of a system that cannot change today.
I believe that with the inclusion of the issues I brought forward, blame can be placed on the whole of the federal government.
The rule of law is only true when the law is applied equally to all, and it isn't, hasn't been, and probably won't be in the near future unless voters pull their heads out of their respective arses and actually vote for the country instead of who brings home the bacon.
Appreciate your tack, but…Elizabeth Nickson in her Absurdistan post today (March 26) asks: “Is Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Governor, owned by the Sinaloa Cartel? Are 25% of Arizona’s Judges corrupt?
This begs for an answer to the question of how the rule of law applies when many of our judges suffer from TDS, are bent Democrat stooges or just corrupt.
Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia springs to mind, as does his colleague, Judge Tanya Chutkan. Both of them revealed disdain and disrespect for the rule of law when dealing with President Trump.
Indeed, Judge Boasberg demonstrated his distaste for upholding U.S. immigration law by ordering an aircraft in mid-flight to El Salvador to immediately reverse course and return to the U.S. to free its passenger, criminal illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Which reminded me of the Charles Dickens character, Mr. Bumble in Oliver Twist. When Mr. Bumble, the unhappy spouse of a domineering wife is told in court that “…the law supposes that your wife acts under your direction,” he replies: “If the law supposes that, the law is an ass – an idiot”. Judging by recent events, that’s what some Democrat judges also believe.