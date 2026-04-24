In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Writer's avatar
Writer
8h

I've been trying to fight the siloing in the west. You read the posts, everyone is crying about what a poopy head their 'leader' is. As though their situation is somehow unique.

It's not 'their' leader, their situation is not unique. These 'leaders' aren't stupid, they are following a plan to enslave humanity, and end widespread liberty once and for all.

Nice to see another who realizes this isn't idiots suddenly getting elected all across the west. It's planned conquest and destruction of all that is western, White, and/or Christian.

And they will stop at nothing. Most of them were illegally installed. US Leftists are NOT the only ones cheating in elections, I guarantee that.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Politics is corrupted by sub-par intellects whose quest for personal power is only eclipsed by their narcissism. That's a bad combination - self-loving and intent on gaining personal power no matter the cost. Add to that a bureaucracy whose sole purpose is the continuance and expansion of the bureaucracy and you have the makings of a real problem. Outside the US the problems are actually worse. Western Europe has allowed a super-set of government (EU) to make rules and regulations while assigning national governments to an inferior position. The leaders of those countries, Macron, Starmer, et al are nothing more than governors in a federal state with fewer powers than a governor in the US has. And all of these people have only one thing in mind; the introduction of the one world government that controls all, sees all, and doesn't answer to any people, and especially not to We The People. The unfortunate part of all of this is that the only ones who can fix the problems are those who benefit from the problem. Congress delegates most of their real work to the bureaucracy, who accept it graciously as it increases their power and size. The bureaucracy enjoys a lifestyle better than the average citizen for doing significantly less work. It's a win-win for the overlords, for the people not so much. And it's this way the world over. There may be different forms of government, however the makeup of all governments is narcissistic, power hungry officials who got their job, in most instances, through violence and not intellect. Until the formulae of government changes that's the status quo, and as I said earlier, those who can effect the change are those who would lose by its implementation. I wish I had a solution, but I don't short of kinetic.

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