The entire context of what’s going on within the West is not being accurately discussed. From Covid to “anti-whiteness” to the “climate change” agenda and its poverty-inducing de-industrialization, to the war on Ukraine, the mass immigration of uncivilized barbarians – and their decades-long uncontested raping of young – white – girls in the UK, to the fracturing of NATO, and the Gulf of Hormuz, what is being discussed is not what is happening. Why it’s occurring has nothing to do with what we are being told are the reasons.

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Covid

Start with Covid. Created in leftist American academia (UNC), then outlawed so that it could be moved offshore to an unregulated location (communist China), then loosed on the West, it killed millions. As we know, the videos of people dying in the streets in China were pure propaganda – didn’t happen.

Then the vax, created via an artificial DNA map within days, “somehow” of Covid being formally identified, with none of the traditional antigens from the “disease,” but lots of impurities, cancer agents, etc., a concoction that, in the testimony of a BigPharma executive to the EU, was never tested to stop transmission, a “vaccine” that was estimated by one of the top quants on Wall Street to have killed 17M people globally (for a disease that killed only 7M people directly), a vax which normally requires about 12 years to get to market, made it in under six months even though it used a new technology, mRNA, that had never succeeded in Stage 3 (human) testing, then was forced on the West – and nowhere else. No one ever bothered to make a stink about vaxxing Africa or South America or China, and India went whole-hog on ivermectin, something rejected by the Western elites (why? it worked). Only the West mandated the vax. Why? The global south is complacent about freedom, and it’s Western man our elites can’t abide.

Freedom or enslavement

What was the source of wealth for Mali, the largest, wealthiest empire in the history of Africa? Gold and … slaves. Long before Contact.

Who captured African slaves for the slave trade? Africans. Who still enslaves Africans? Africans. Who stopped the African slave trade – in the West, in white societies? Europeans. White men. No one else. Nowhere else.

Anti-whiteness is anti-West, period. The absurdity of this abounds – no one would know or be able to broadcast, audio or video, or live in anything past the early iron age without the achievements of white men. It’s just anti-West garbed in racialist clothing which, like all modern clothing, is made of machine-loomed fabric on machines invented by ... white men.

All those dumb comments in social media about being anti-white? Could not be made, recorded, written, broadcast, saved, repeated without… what?

Without the inventions of white men.

Climate

The “green” agenda is being enforced by elites on ... the West. Though daily being pointed out that China pollutes more than the rest of the world combined, no concerted effort is underway to reduce their emissions. Why? Because it is not and never has been about the climate. It’s about the West – white men. It’s about overthrowing Western Civilization based on independence, free trade, the capitalism that has lifted from poverty billions of people. What is the green agenda doing to the West? Increasing de-industrialization and poverty. Which affects? Whites. Reducing? Family formation and fertility: Fewer whites. No one is calling for an end to useful, affordable energy for countries outside the West.

Even the IPCC leaderships knows – and admits – their “climate” agenda is an anti-capitalist agenda having nothing to do with the environment, for capitalism originated in and has defined the West – white civilization – since the Industrial Revolution.

Ukraine and Iran

Europe’s War on Ukraine, packaged and sold to the masses as though Western elites were not causal, is just another attack on the West. Like it or not, the only national leaders of note working to preserve Western Civilization are Putin and Trump. Putin may be a thug, but thugs are useful in fighting enemies. If you don’t realize that Western elites are our enemies, you’re just not paying attention…

European (and canadian) NATO’s efforts to ensure Iran gets a bomb, while surprising to those not paying attention, is just those same anti-Western elites working as European elites desire: harming the West and its (white) people.

The Desired Future of the Elites

But what kind of future are these elites creating? One in which the patent office has been closed, obviously. They actually believe that everything they ever will want has been invented.

Who will do the middle class jobs in this non-white, authoritarian future?

AI

Who will sweep the streets?

Africans

Who will grow the food? … who knows…? But you can bet food will be rationed away from whites first, to reduce their caloric intake, make us more docile and easier to replace… What do you think the attack on food is really about? The climate? LOL.

“Climate Czar” John Kerry:

Agriculture contributes about 33 percent of all the emissions of the world. And we can’t get to net-zero — we don’t get this job done — unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. You just can’t continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn’t work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system.

Connecting the Dots

What connects these dots? Easy: Liberty vs authoritarianism.

Who wants liberty? Who dreamt it up? Who created the idea of popular self-government? Who has overthrown empires to establish self-government and increase liberty?

White men. No one else. Ever. From Greece to Rome to the Reformation to the Enlightenment to the American Revolution, it has been white men demanding liberty and the freedom to think and say and live as we want.

And the elites can’t have that. Ever.

Every attack on Western Civilization, from engineered diseases to engineered vaccinations to climate propaganda to wars, to masses of illiterate, uneducated, violent, anti-civilization men… has this common thread: To ensure white men who demand liberty and prosperity, are out of the way of the elites seeking to control the world and all its people and resources. It is what the Great Replacement - not a “conspiracy theory,” but now playing in a neighborhood near you - is all about.

If we aren’t around, we can’t revolt.

Which means…?

We must revolt before they finish their work of impoverishing, displacing, replacing, and killing us and our liberty. We must, again, declare our independence from the elites.

Because…

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it,

… to form a new government

… We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…

..because…

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.

Can we “endure?”

Do we want to?

Then…