This is an interesting piece on what its author seems to believe is the reason Democrats won last night: empathy for those left behind. It’s just a rehash of the successful slogan of the guy who introduced to the world the most corrupt public person in Western Civilization: Hilary Clinton.

Empathy for those “left behind” is all fine & dandy. But the author excludes or is ignorant of the fact that all those policies making everything unaffordable were voted into place by the same people now complaining of the results of their own votes... and doing the same thing again in the expectation of different results.

They voted for higher taxes - and got fewer jobs.

They voted for open borders - and got lower salaries and increased crime.

They voted for free stuff and got no stuff.

They voted for environmental over-protection - and got fewer and more-expensive houses.

Is Zohran the Destroyer a lefty populist, as Bernie is, which is the case being made in this piece? Perhaps.

Both the left, in this commie and Bernie, AOC & the Squat, and the right, in MAGA & Trump, are voting against the political establishment, left and right, that has been destroying America for generations, the left by design and the right because of the immeasurable, depthless stupidity of the Republican establishment.

The left, as they did yesterday, will continue to vote for policies presented as populist but in reality entrench even further the regulations and regulators making everything worse because they are mal-educated, feminized and stupid. The right will continue to vote for freedom from these same regulations and regulators, and continue to be stymied by their own party.

Voting results across all of Western Civ now, and the plain fact the adults are having children and populating the future while Democrats are not, seems to show that the civilizational energy of the West is moving quickly right, as will be the many millionaires moving out of NYC to red states and taking the tax base with them, a tax base the left - and these whiny voters - then will vote to increase, making everything worse.

And voters in Dem strongholds will continue to get what they voted for, “good and hard.”

