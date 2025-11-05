In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2d

It's one thing to know what you're doing will not have a good outcome, and do it anyway for what you consider to be good reasons. It's another thing altogether to believe and vote for the free lunch BS that the Bolsheviks, and the communists, and the socialists, and the Fascists, and the Nazis all passed (and that eventually failed), and now the Democrat Socialists (read radical left Democrats) are espousing.

Then you have the Republicans, who talk a good fight but couldn't make a decent fist if they had to. Since Trump's election all we've heard is "criminal this and criminal that" and "new information shows", but what we don't see are convictions, jail time, or fines. Instead, there's still insider trading (both parties), continuous lies, and the lowest class of human beings ever elected to office working for lobbyists and donors, the voters be damned.

I'm tired. Tired of the BS, tired of the lies, tired of the dual standard in law enforcement, tired of the corruption of every level of government, and I'm especially tired of paying taxes so some leach can be on SNAP for 30 years.

We need an Article V convention to do a complete reset. Till then, it will be nothing but band-aids, and the bleeding will continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by In This Dimension and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture