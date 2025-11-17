In This Dimension

James Ronald Knoblock
3h

When George Washington was president his cabinet consisted of secretaries of State, War, and Treasury, an attorney general, and a postmaster general. The Department of Justice was created until 1870. That gives us a good idea of what the Founders considered the federal government’s responsibility to be. The enumerated powers, found in Article I Section 8 of the Constitution, have been largely ignored by Congress. Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman was once asked which cabinet offices to keep and which to get rid of. The ones to keep included Defense (War), State, Treasury, Justice, and that party of Energy that involved military use of nuclear energy. Part of Health and Human Services might require federal involvement, but the other departments should dismantled. Historically, education was handled at the state and local level. The Education Department was created in 1979 as a payback to the teachers’ unions that had supported Jimmy Carter. It’s easy to see what a fiasco that was.

We desperately need a president like Calvin Coolidge, and a Congress that believes the less government does, the better. Stick to the enumerated powers.

