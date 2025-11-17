If we didn’t ask the government to be our healthcare provider… we wouldn’t have had this ridiculous shutdown or be paying such absurd amounts for healthcare.

Is healthcare among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.

If we didn’t pay people not to work, we wouldn’t have layabouts on the corner selling drugs; they’d have a job or starve.

Is welfare - paying people not to work - among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.

If we didn’t feed people who refused to work, we wouldn’t have these absurd arguments about SNAP.

Is feeding people among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.

If we didn’t provide spending money to people, we wouldn’t have childish arguments about what can be purchased with an EBT card.

Is providing spending money to people among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.

If we didn’t redistribute our tax dollars overseas, we wouldn’t have stupid arguments about USAID funding gender transitions in Guatemala.

Is foreign aid among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.

If we didn’t have a huge bureaucracy to ruin our education system, we wouldn’t have a seriously dumb argument about shutting the Dept of Ed.

Is education among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.

If we want to drain the swamp, all we need to do is to follow the Constitution. It’s neither obtuse nor difficult. It’s a few words in black & white defining what FedGov can do.

… and they can’t legally do much of what we are letting them do now.

… so why do we?