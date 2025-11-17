It’s the Enumerated Powers, Stupid
Stop letting FedGov color outside their lines
If we didn’t ask the government to be our healthcare provider… we wouldn’t have had this ridiculous shutdown or be paying such absurd amounts for healthcare.
Is healthcare among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.
If we didn’t pay people not to work, we wouldn’t have layabouts on the corner selling drugs; they’d have a job or starve.
Is welfare - paying people not to work - among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.
If we didn’t feed people who refused to work, we wouldn’t have these absurd arguments about SNAP.
Is feeding people among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.
If we didn’t provide spending money to people, we wouldn’t have childish arguments about what can be purchased with an EBT card.
Is providing spending money to people among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.
If we didn’t redistribute our tax dollars overseas, we wouldn’t have stupid arguments about USAID funding gender transitions in Guatemala.
Is foreign aid among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.
If we didn’t have a huge bureaucracy to ruin our education system, we wouldn’t have a seriously dumb argument about shutting the Dept of Ed.
Is education among the enumerated powers defining the Constitutional powers of the FedGov? No.
If we want to drain the swamp, all we need to do is to follow the Constitution. It’s neither obtuse nor difficult. It’s a few words in black & white defining what FedGov can do.
… and they can’t legally do much of what we are letting them do now.
… so why do we?
When George Washington was president his cabinet consisted of secretaries of State, War, and Treasury, an attorney general, and a postmaster general. The Department of Justice was created until 1870. That gives us a good idea of what the Founders considered the federal government’s responsibility to be. The enumerated powers, found in Article I Section 8 of the Constitution, have been largely ignored by Congress. Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman was once asked which cabinet offices to keep and which to get rid of. The ones to keep included Defense (War), State, Treasury, Justice, and that party of Energy that involved military use of nuclear energy. Part of Health and Human Services might require federal involvement, but the other departments should dismantled. Historically, education was handled at the state and local level. The Education Department was created in 1979 as a payback to the teachers’ unions that had supported Jimmy Carter. It’s easy to see what a fiasco that was.
We desperately need a president like Calvin Coolidge, and a Congress that believes the less government does, the better. Stick to the enumerated powers.